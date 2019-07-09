Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
In this season when we are celebrating the birth of our nation, we think of the many sacrifices our young people have made as they lay down their lives for our freedom. One group, however, that we must not forget are those back home who also paid a price for this freedom.
I am thinking about the mothers and fathers, the wives and children and the other loved ones who prayed and suffered each day as the wars raged on.
I was just a very young lad when World War II was going on, but I still remember how the women took up the man’s work in the factories to make sure our soldiers had the best tanks, planes and equipment in the world. “Rosie the Riveter” was the name given to these hard-working women that manned the factories six days a week for 10 hours a day.
I remember my mother getting up before daylight to catch the Greyhound bus to Lexington every morning to make parachutes. These women didn’t consider it a sacrifice; they considered it a duty. And it was a duty they fulfilled well.
There were others, too, back home that paid the price of war. They were the parents and loved ones of the fighting men and women. “Missing in action, presumed dead,” these were the dreaded words of the telegraph they feared the most.
It was during the Korean War that my neighbor, Mr. Brooks, received this message regarding his son. Each morning, I would ask if he had heard anything and each morning came the same reply: “I’m still praying and I am not giving up hope.” Then one morning he didn’t wait for me to ask. “He’s alive and in a hospital somewhere overseas,” Mr. Brooks said. “He’ll be home soon.”
The news was not so good, however, for another neighbor just down the street. She too had received the same message: “Missing in action, presumed dead.” When the war ended and our young men and women returned home, her teenage son was not one of them. His name is inscribed on the monument outside the courthouse along with the others who paid the supreme price.
There has hardly been a time in my life that our men and women have not been called upon to protect the freedom we enjoy here in America. They have always answered the call. They still do it today.
Just this past week, a friend informed me he will be going to Kosovo for at least a year, maybe more, to help protect this fragile freedom in a country few could find on a map.
“I don’t mind going. That’s what I’m trained for,” he said. “What I really dread is leaving behind my wife and two young children. I won’t get to hear that first word, ‘Dadda,’ or maybe ‘Momma,’ nor will I get to see those first steps. That is what I dread the most.”
Daddy will surely miss those most precious moments, but there is also a mother and two young children who will be going through some very hard times too. When things don’t go just right, Daddy won’t be there to give that hug or kiss that bump to make it all right.
Oh, yes, there are heroes back home. They are the ones who will pray each night for their loved ones across the ocean. They are the ones who will watch every newscast to learn if someone has been lost in action. They too pay a great sacrifice for this freedom we so often take for granted.
As we remember those who have given so much for our country, may we never forget those unsung heroes back home.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
