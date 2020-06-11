Amid the protests on police brutality and talks of disbanding or defunding police departments, we all need a moment of clarity and perspective.
No one here is denying there is systemic racism throughout the nation if not the world. And certainly, we are as appalled by the actions of those Minnesota police officers, not to mention the actions of other police officers including the Louisville Police Department.
But we must be careful not to paint every police officer with the same broad brush that is behind much of the systemic racism we all are protesting about.
In every organization, in every walk of life, there are good actors and bad actors. There are those who wish to do the job the very best they can and others who look to cut corners and just get by. There are those who have inflated opinions of themselves and others who recognize the value of being a servant to your fellow man.
We’ve seen the images. Police officers throwing young women to the ground for no other reason than that they can. We’ve watched peaceful protests interrupted by cops who fire tear gas, swing batons or shoot rubber bullets. We watched as police officers shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground and then refuse to give him aid as he laid bleeding.
But we have also seen police officers kneeling in prayer or marching alongside protesters.
We believe there are many more good, honest police officers and law enforcement officers than there are bad ones. The bad ones get lots of attention, but there are many, many good law enforcement officers at work.
As a society we place a lot of responsibility on our law enforcement officers. They are expected to be enforcers, protectors and social workers with the homeless, comforters with the injured and counselors with the troubled. Law enforcement officers see society at its worst, and they are expected to be strong when we, as a community, are weak.
Yes, reform is necessary. Certainly, there is plenty of evidence to suggest some police actions and policies need to be reviewed and some must be eliminated. The same holds true for society as a whole.
But be careful not to jump on a bandwagon that would suggest all law enforcement officers are rouge agents who enjoy wreaking harm.
As a society we need police officers who understand the importance of their job, and their role of service to society. We need police officers who appreciate the value of empathy and compassion.
So, as we push for reform and we work towards building a better world for all races and genders, let’s also appreciate those good and decent police officers as we try to weed out the bad.
We are among those who believe those cops in Minnesota are the exception and not the rule.
And for that we are grateful.
