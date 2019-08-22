To the Editor,
In any place and time, there are aggravating or dangerous situations which need to be made better. For a while, small adjustments work, but eventually things come to a breaking point. For Georgetown, this breaking point is with some locations and the traffic. This letter will talk about two problem places.
As development continues unabated along the 460 “bypass,” additional entrances and exits off that road are created. Having traffic signals at each one will not work because the traffic flow would get slower and worse. But as each development wants its own entrance off the road rather than onto a frontage road, this could happen. When this happens, it is evident that planning ahead beyond six months or so has not taken place. Planners and developers, are you reading this?
The second problem area is downtown, and specifically the Main Street/Hwy 25 intersection. This small area is filled with axle-busting potholes, which many avoid and serve to do so; by streams of pedestrians who cross (correctly) after the light changes and delay left and right turns by vehicles; and by texting (or dozing?) drivers who run the red light at 45 mph.
More and more often I count to five after the light turns green before venturing into the road, due to red light runners. It is a death trap waiting to happen.
Also in downtown, along the south side of Main Street, there are diagonal parking spaces. These are not problems, except when pickup trucks with cab extensions and long beds with trailer hitches park in these spaces and you have to veer into the other lane to get past them.
Citizens and leaders of Georgetown, do you have the courage and will to make some changes? Here are a few suggestions:
1. Potholes. Each week send a crew out early to spray paint red circles around the potholes, so drivers can be aware of them in advance. Heck, some may even slow down a bit.
2. Pedestrians. Provide containers for small flags for them to grab and wave as they cross the streets. Meanwhile, have timers for drivers as well as pedestrians which can give one an idea of how much time is left for making turns. And have actual policemen/women do some traffic directions at peak times, such as Saturdays.
3. Parking spaces. Either forbid vehicles which exceed a maximum length from parking in these diagonal spaces, or widen the street (which would make the sidewalk narrower) to accommodate them.
4. Traffic light runners. Time to install cameras to catch these folks.
5. Development along the “bypass.” Require that a frontage road system be established alongside the main road (yes, I know this would mean less property to sell) with limited access to the main road.
Finally, one more idea comes to mind. The number of storage facilities is multiplying. Why not, as an option, have some apartment complexes where the units are built over storage buildings? The renters of those units could store their extra stuff in these bottom floor facilities, or they could rent them out to other who do not live on the premises.
Taylor Thompson
Georgetown
