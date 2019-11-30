To the Editor
Do you think Washington, D.C. is abusing its power?
Are you willing to use the Constitutional instrument the founders gave us to stop the abuse of power?
It is the States that created the Federal Government, and it is the States that need to control it. You know... We the People.
When the founders wrote the U.S. Constitution in 1787, they knew the people would need to be involved if this republic were to last. The framers knew first hand it was natural for a government to grow and become oppressive. So, a few days before the Constitution was finalized, the delegates unanimously decided to add that the States could also propose amendments, not just the Congress.
Article V of the US Constitution reads: “The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which in either case shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof...”
Since congress won’t correct itself by bringing the federal government under control, it is time we used the second part of Article V to make the corrections needed. Go to conventionofstates.com and learn about the solution as big as the problem: an Article V Convention of States. It’s time for the States to take control away from the hands of the few, and return it to the hands of the many... We the People.
Timothy Boll
Georgetown
