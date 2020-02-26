The recent controversies over the Brett Kavanaugh nomination to the Supreme Court — the Mueller Report concerning perceived or contrived collusion of a national election with outside powers — and, most recently, the “impeachment events” should or could get interested americans thinking about different ways of doing our business.
When there are only two political parties on a seemingly endless collision course over almost every single governing issue, it can and has become routine to reduce all thought and conjecture into a simplistic concept of “right” and “wrong.” We have three branches of government. Nine people of various background on the Supreme Court — an executive branch with a cabinet — and hundreds of people in two bodies of congress.
The Mueller Report and investigation ate up two years. There were 500 witnesses. Most estimates indicate a cost to the American taxpayers about 30 million dollars. What exactly was achieved with all of that?
During the Kavanaugh hearings, we saw a full-grown man — a Senator Whitehouse of Rhode Island — trying to analyze whether or not a Supreme Court nominee was fit to serve on the highest court in the land — based on the random ravings and/or comments of a seventeen year-old taken from a high school yearbook from 35 years ago. Most of us have had household pets with more judgement than that.
As if that weren’t enough, we just concluded the “impeachment process.” Given the current political polarity we see every day, anyone with the necessary intellectual capacity to read a stop sign — knew that Adam Schiff an his cohorts would rule the House part of the process — ending up with charges against the President. We, also, knew that Mitch would rule the Senate part of things and find a way to dismiss what the House had done. I don’t have any idea how much money was spent on all of that. I am not sure that I want to know.
Washington must be a very lonely place, these days, for Mitt Romney. His own niece is suggesting that, maybe, he could be “recalled.” Some members of his party would like him thrown into the pacific so that the Orkas would have something to eat. The president has been fairly successful at “trumpifying” the party — and Mitch McConnell hasn’t worn himself out trying to seek out variations in thought from the members of his republicans.
In all fairness, the very same could be said of Nancy and her minions. There are, actually, more democrats than republicans within the two “houses” of congress. There are tall democrats and short ones. There are fat democrats and skinny ones. There are males and females. There are christians, jews, muslims, hispanics, asians, caucasians, african-americans, native-americans, old people, middle-aged people, younger ones, agnostics, atheists and some others that I’m sure I have left out. There are heterosexuals, homosexuals, bisexuals, transgenders and others who haven’t figured it all out, yet.
Just for a few seconds re-read the paragraph above. Think of all the independent creative thought that was possible. Hundreds of congressional democrats — all these backgrounds — did anyone in that party raise a voice to say something intelligent — like let’s just censure the president — and get on with the business of government? Of course, not!
I don’t think that a political party controlled by only the voices of Mitch McConnell and Daonald Trump can adequately govern America, appropriately — with dignity. I, similarly, don’t think that this country should be adequately governed by a political party — refusing to even enforce our own laws and regulations — the party of Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff.
We could stand something else. We have red states and blue states. Perhaps, we need more colors.
Les Chapman is a Georgetown resident.
