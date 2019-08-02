To the Editor,
It was a bad day for the country and a worse day for the GOP.
The rude, crude, lewd occupant of the White House, elected with Russian help has every right to be embarrassed. He lied to all of America and was caught lying then tried to cover it up with further lies. He has ruined his credibility with the populace and diminished the office of the president.
The GOP has stubbornly refused to denounce or even acknowledge that the Russians have substantially interfered with our elections. Now our senior senator Mr. McConnell refuses to bring to the floor a bill providing help to update and secure local election machines for our upcoming elections.
Why does the GOP not want election security? Mr. McConnell is our senior senator why does he refuse to protect our democracy for us and the rest of the nation? Is that not why he was elected? Demand an answer. Make our elected officials accountable. You may call him at his Lexington office at 859-252-1781 or in Washington at 202-224-2541.
Lori Lamb
Stamping Ground
