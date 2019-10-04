To the Editor,
Several times a year I send my youngest daughter down I-64 back to her dorm on the Georgetown College campus. Her safety, and the safety of her fellow students, is my primary concern. Of course I want her to obtain a good education. I also hope for her happiness. Yet neither of these is possible if she is unsafe.
I urge the town of Georgetown, the state of Kentucky and our legislators, particularly Mitch McConnell, to put my daughter and her peers first by passing legislation that makes all communities safer.
We need strong Red Flag Laws so families, and law enforcement, can petition a judge to temporarily remove firearms from an individual who is in crisis and may harm himself, or others. We need Background Checks on all gun sales—we shouldn’t make it so easy for criminals and convicted domestic abusers to buy firearms; we must require unlicensed sellers to conduct background checks on their gun sales, the same as required of federally licensed gun dealers.
Obviously, the students of Georgetown College are bright. Yet, like all other teenagers and young adults, they are at higher risk for suicide and impulse-led accidents. Access to a gun increases the risk of death by suicide three-fold. To stop unintentional shootings and preventable tragedies, these laws should be a top priority of our lawmakers. Please encourage Sen. McConnell and Paul to take action for Gun Sense Safety.
Diana Vandeveer
KY Chapter Moms Demand Action
for Gun Sense in America volunteer
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.