To the Editor,
The “unfair ordinance” passed. The man in the cape who was a proponent for the ordinance was from Lexington.
The man who spoke so emotionally at the end regarding his marriage to another man, had at one time lived in Georgetown, owned a business in Georgetown, moved to Florida and now may have moved back, I say may have moved back because he was arguing for this ordinance for Georgetown. He also mentioned Judge Lusby and the marriage was performed due to his friendship with the Judge. I don’t think I’d desire to put a friend in the middle of a request which no one else would honor. There must have been a reason. How many proponents were from outside Georgetown? I don’t believe addresses were requested.
Comments in the paper from some council folks was a bit sickening. I am disappointed in the mayor for being a proponent for this cause. He’s on the wrong side. Homosexuality is wrong. I believe the mayor knows this, but this is politics; with politics all is good which is not. If you don’t love sin, then you’re wrong. Discerning right from wrong is wrong. This is called discrimination. The ordinance dealt with fairness regarding work and residence. How many homeless and unemployed LGBTQ are there in Georgetown due to their choice of life?
One step at a time; one letter at a time; pretty soon any letter will be fine.
Angie Tedder
Georgetown
