In January, the City of Georgetown unveiled an extensive study on its past and present financial condition while providing some projections for the future. The first presentation was appropriately by the mayor to the city council on Jan. 16 and later to Scott United, a group of community and business leaders. On Monday, Mayor Tom Prather will likely discuss the report during his annual State of the City address to the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon.
The city deserves kudos for the in-depth 80-page report. The News-Graphic has been breaking the report down in a series of articles that can be accessed at our website at www.news-graphic.com. The city has posted the report on its YouTube channel and its website.
After studying the report for several weeks, here are a few of our observations:
—The report uses 18 “peer” cities to compare Georgetown’s finances and condition. According to the report, Lexington and Louisville are omitted, taking the next 18 largest Kentucky cities as a comparison.
This method is informative, but as you look deeper, the majority of the cities have little similarity to Georgetown other than they all share the same state address. Arguments can be made for others, but we believe Winchester, Richmond and Nicholasville are reasonable comparisons. If you just look at those three cities compared to Georgetown, the differences aren’t quite as stark as they might be comparing Georgetown to Paducah, Ashland or Covington.
—Having said this, it is important to note that we do not know the financial condition of the other cities. Just because Georgetown compares more favorable with the three cities we singled out does not mean we aren’t all on the same train headed towards the cliff. It just means we believe it is a more reasonable comparison.
—While we have not conducted as in-depth study as the city’s report, it would appear there is some substantial discrepancies involving salaries and pay schedules of city police officers with other cities. The report suggests the city loses money by training officers who then leave for higher pay elsewhere. The report also states the city pays lower wages than other area departments and “...pays the same for a two-year officer as a 20-year veteran.”
A similar statement is made for the city fire department. Again, we have not looked as in-depth as the city but the discrepancies for the fire department do not appear at first glance to be as severe as the police department.
Even so, the city owes it to our first responders and the community to dig deeper and come up with a reasonable plan to address these discrepancies.
Now, let’s be frank. This report is the first step towards the city’s efforts to increase various and multiple fees and taxes. While the interest by the community-at-large in this report has been somewhat tepid, we suspect that once the mayor and various city committees start unveiling possible increases, the interest will grow. The city has done the right thing by laying out its arguments in a data-driven, informative way but to is up to each citizen to do their own homework.
No one should be surprised when the next shoe falls.
