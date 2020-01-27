Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2000.
Once upon a time the cold North Wind said to the Sun, “See that old man? I bet I can get that coat off his back.”
So the cold wind began to blow. But as the wind blew stronger and colder the old man pulled the flapping coat tighter and tighter until finally the cold North Wind gave up.
It was then the Sun shone through and warmed the old man and he smiled as he removed his coat and went merrily along his way.
There is a moral in this short story that is often played out in our daily lives. The moral is that so often in life we try to force our wishes or beliefs onto another rather than being kind and working with those whose views are different than ours.
In the movie “Mary Poppins” there is a song that has these words — “just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.”
In our communities, in our churches or in our families the use of kindness has so much more effect in building a lasting relationship than the harsh cold words that are so often used.
Kindness is the “spoonful of sugar.” It is the warm sun that sets a stranger happily on his way. It is the bridge over troubled waters that can bind up the wounds between a parent and a child, a husband and a wife, a church congregation or community.
It was Jesus who said, “If someone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other to him also.” This is perhaps one of the greatest challenges that we face as we walk through life. It is also a difficult task to pray for someone and at the same time be angry with him.
Martin Luther King Jr. believed deeply in the cause of equality of all. His message was strong but his method was non-violence. He said, “Pity is feeling sorry for someone, empathy is feeling sorry with someone.”
There is an old Native American proverb that parallels this same thought, “Never judge another until you have walked a mile in his moccasins.”
It would be very difficult to get through life without occasionally getting crossways with someone. It is then we are challenged to let the sun shine through and in all probability the warmth will cause them to smile and walk merrily along.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.