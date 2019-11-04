Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2004.
When I was a youngster growing up and I got into mischief, Mother would often say it was the devil in me.
A strange but fascinating question I thought about was: “What if I were the devil? How would I really act?”
I think I wouldn’t hang around the roadhouses and bars. I probably wouldn’t even drink or smoke. I would instead go to church every Sunday and be an active part of Sunday School.
I would complain about the preacher. I would insist the Bible was a myth. If I were the devil, I believe I could confuse a lot of would be believers. It does take a lot of faith to be a Christian, but I would insist upon proof.
If I were the devil, I would spend a lot of time counseling young parents. I would want them to believe the best babysitter they had was the television. Those obscene talk shows and sexually-explicit movies wouldn’t hurt their children — after all, they have to learn somewhere.
I think if I were the devil, I would work very hard to convince others they were not to blame for their own actions. If they did something wrong, it had to relate to something someone else had done. “The world just doesn’t understand” would be my favorite saying.
If I were the devil, I would want the man of the house to work 80-90 hours a week. After all, there are bills to be paid, and of course there must be a new car to park outside the four-bedroom house.
The family really doesn’t need him around that much. It is much more important to make a lot of money so you can have the really nice things in life.
I know the Bible tells us that he who doesn’t meet the needs of his own family is worse than an infidel. But If I were the devil, I believe I could convince a lot of people that this didn’t have anything to do with providing guidance for their children. What it really meant was providing material wealth.
If I were the devil, I would be against prayer in school or other public places, and under no circumstances could we hang the Ten Commandments in a classroom. I would fight hard against censorship of books used in schools — except for the Bible. that would be the only book that would never be allowed on the shelves of any classroom.
If I were the devil, I would look a lot different than what most folks would think. I believe I would be successful business person, or I might even teach a Sunday School class.
As a youngster, I thought the devil was a little red man with horns carrying a pitchfork. I would never look like this.
As I look back now, I wonder if Mother might have been on to something when she said the devil was inside us.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
