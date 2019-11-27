Legislators spent this week in Frankfort wrapping up many of our Interim Joint Committees. Over the last few months, agencies, organizations, and constituents have brought their agendas to Frankfort to lay the groundwork for issues we will consider during the 2020 Session. I have shared about the interim committees in past columns and, in the coming weeks, I will continue to focus on the work that came out of those committees. However, this week I thought we could pause to discuss this season of thanksgiving.
As I was driving to Frankfort this week, my radio dial was already filled with Christmas-themed commercials. I noticed a few years ago that Christmas has creeped closer and closer to Halloween, giving us two whole months of Christmas cheer. Even though I am someone who believes we should keep the spirit of giving in our hearts year round, I also happen to believe that taking the time to reflect and give thanks for all the blessings we have received throughout the year is important too.
Though we may go through tribulations and trying times, we are truly blessed to live in the United States of America. We are truly blessed to live in Kentucky. I feel that sometimes we take that for granted when we should be grateful. Thanksgiving allows us to look back on the previous year and give thanks. After we give thanks, we are in a much better position to give and receive gifts. I like to think of Thanksgiving Day as the beginning of the holiday season for that very reason. In November we look back and give thanks. In December, we take that season of gratitude and turn it into a season of giving. We take the blessings on us and give back to our families and friends.
Among the things I am thankful for are the men and women of this district that I have the privilege of representing. I know not all of you voted for me, but I also recognize that I represent all of you. Many of you reach out to me to share your concerns and your opinions on topics we are considering, others do not. I appreciate that input – even when we do not agree. That respectful give-and-take, the conversation that grows out of a mutual understanding that it is possible to be kind to someone who feels differently about an issue, is what this very nation was founded upon. After all, is this not what the very first Thanksgiving was all about? People from different backgrounds sat down at the same table and gave thanks for what they had.
I would like to wish you and yours the very best Thanksgiving together.
I can be reached at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Phillip.Pratt@lrc.ky.gov. You can keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky Legislature Home Page at www.lrc.ky.gov and you can also follow me on Facebook @PrattforKY or on Twitter @PrattforKY.
