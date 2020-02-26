To the Editor,
At the Scott County vs. Great Crossing basketball game Friday Feb. 14, I was told to leave the game for holding up a trump flag. Now I would like to know why I can’t even support my own president. Mrs. Lusby the Great Crossing principal threw me out.
Landon Woolums
Georgetown
