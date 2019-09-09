Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
“When you get home tonight, hug your wife.” These were the words a friend passed on who had just received the horrifying news that “yes, your wife has cancer, and yes, it is bad.”
Last week, another friend went to work as usual. This week they had his funeral. Life is so uncertain. That is why it is so important to live each precious moment as though it will be the last. The fact is that it might just be.
Jesus spoke of this on several occasions. He told of a foolish man who had great crops, but instead of sharing with others, he only built bigger and bigger barns in which to store his grain. And then he said of the foolish man, “Tonight, his soul would be required of him.”
Shakespeare said, “All the glory and all the wealth we gain await the inevitable hour. The paths of glory lead but to the grave.”
I was talking to my son a few weeks ago about all the money Michael Jordan made. My son replied that he could have anything he wanted with this kind of wealth. My question to him was simply this: “Do you think he is happier than you?”
Wealth, fame or glory — none of these bring happiness. Ask anyone who has lost a loved one. Ask anyone who is struggling with a serious health problem.
Let me share just a few thoughts about what can bring about happiness as we travel this journey through life. Remember that you cannot make anyone love you, but you can let yourself be loved.
Know that a rich person is not one who has the most, but rather one who needs the least. Learn that money can buy many things, but it cannot buy happiness.
Know that it only takes a few seconds to open profound wounds in someone we love, but it may take years to heal them. Learn to forgive by practicing forgiveness.
Learn that it is not always just enough to be forgiven by others, but sometimes we must learn to forgive ourselves.
Perhaps the greatest and most valuable thing to learn is not what we have in our lives, but rather who we have in our lives. Know that it is not always enough to say we love that special someone. Sometimes we need to show it.
Ecclesiastes says, “Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their labor. For if they fail, one will lift his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, for he has no one to help him up.
Hug that special someone in your life.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
