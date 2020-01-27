Following a long weekend honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Kentucky General Assembly returned ready to work on your behalf in Frankfort. The atmosphere in the Capitol was one of anticipation as hundreds of citizens rallied for causes in the Rotunda and met with their legislators to discuss issues facing the Commonwealth.
On the two-year anniversary of the tragic Marshall County High School events, the Senate Education Committee passed SB 8, a measure that would amend the current statute to expand school personnel, including the designation of a school safety coordinator for each district and by requiring one school-based mental health counselor per 250 students. SB 8 would also require school resource officers to carry firearms.
Passing favorably through committee this week was SB 9. This Senate priority measure is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protect and defend the right to life here in the Commonwealth. Also known as the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” SB 9 requires a physician to take all medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant.
While it was only a four-day work week for the Kentucky General Assembly, the Senate passed a number of bills out of the chamber that will now go on to the House for consideration:
SB 2: A legislative priority that would require a voter to present photogenic identification at the polls. Under the amended bill, an expired photo I.D. would be accepted. SB 2 is supported by Secretary of State Michael Adams and promotes confidence in the integrity of Kentucky elections.
SB 5: An act requiring Special Purpose Governmental Entities (SPGEs) to seek approval from their establishing body to levy an ad valorem tax rate that would generate more revenue than the compensating tax rate, or a first-time ad valorem tax.
SB 66: Amends the current statute to provide that someone who has been criminally charged in the death of another cannot make funeral, burial, or other ceremonial arrangement decisions for the decedent.
SB 20: Prohibits the certification of assisted-living communities if they are owned, managed, or operated by who has been convicted of felony offenses relating to adult abuse, child abuse, drugs, homicide, kidnapping, sex offenses, robbery, arson, pornography and other offenses.
During even-numbered years, the Kentucky General Assembly is tasked with preparing a balanced two-year budget for the state. The budget address by the governor is one of the first steps in crafting this vital document that will guide the Commonwealth’s financial decisions for the next two years. Once the governor outlines his plan, the Kentucky Senate and House will propose separate budget plans, and all three parties—after many hours of deliberation and input from stakeholders—will come together to craft a final budget. The governor will be delivering his budget address today, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
The pace in Frankfort is quickly picking up, and I anticipate an increase of visitors and advocates from across the Commonwealth. As always, I welcome your input on these issues. It is an honor to serve on your behalf in Frankfort.
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Damon.Thayer@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.legislature.ky.gov
Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) represents the 17th Senate District, which includes southern Kenton County, as well as all of Grant and Scott counties. He is Senate majority floor leader.