Scott County scholastic archers of all ages enjoyed another day of high marks and top finishes on the home range Dec. 14 at Anne Mason Elementary.
In the elementary team division, AME held serve at the third-annual Reindeer Range, taking first place with a total of 2,436 points.
Northern Elementary finished a strong third with 1,973, just behind Elkhorn.
Middle school team honors were decided by a scant three points, with Elkhorn (3.070) of Frankfort nosing out Royal Spring (3,067).
Scott County (3,348) and Great Crossing (3,297) wnet one-two in the high school division ahead of Owen County and Franklin County.
Two local shooters won medals in the elementary giirls’ division.
Anniston Morris of Anne Mason was second place with 221 points, followed by Denise Graham of Southern at 212.
On the elementary boys’ side, Evan Duvall of Anne Mason also snagged second with 244.
Middle school individual awards went to Aubrey Roark of SCMS, who was the third-place girl with 273, and Brody Brewer of Royal Spring, bronze medalist for boys at 274.
The lone individual gold medalist among county competitors on the day was Emma Baize of SCHS, who topped the high school girls’ division with a card of 289.
Alaina Fueda of Great Crossing won a tiebreaker in a three-way scrap for third with 281.
For the high school boys, Hayden Davis and Lucas Kinzer of SC were second and third, respectively, each with 288.
Landon Colson (ninth, 277) was the top boy for GC.
Scott County Middle School boys finished third the same day in a highly competitive tournament at Woodford County.
