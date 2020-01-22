Scott County archery teams “hosted” a meet an hour to the west Saturday at Mid-America Sports Center in Louisville, but they made themselves feel right at home with standout individual and team performances across all divisions.
In the high school meet, Hayden Davis and Lucas Kinzer of SCHS finished first and second overall with scores of 295 and 293, respectively.
It wasn’t quite enough to clinch the team title in what shaped up as a frantic battle between five schools.
Lafayette came out on top with an aggregate of 3,340, followed by Central Hardin with 3,327 and SC third at 3,325.
Louisville Eastern (3,310) edged Great Crossing (3,303) for fourth place ot of 15 teams. Evelyn Johnson’s 282 led the Warhawks.
Scott County Middle School topped its division with a team total of 3,125, just ahead of Ramsey (3,107), Royal Spring (3,090), Georgetown (3,029) and Christian Academy-Louisville (2,986).
Lilly Pierce of St. Leonard was the top middle school individual with 284. Leading shooters from the county schools were Catie Lee of GMS with 270, Brody Brewer from Royal Spring at 268, and SC’s Jacob Williams with 266. Kensington Skinner of Royal Spring also carded 266.
Elementary team honors stayed in the county, as Eastern topped that chase with 2,635.
Stamping Ground was second at 2,386, followed by Our Savior Lutheran with 2,319 and Creekside at 2.072. St. Leonard’s Lucy Pierce (274) was the leading elementary competitor. Lawsen Brandenburg of Stamping Ground led the locals with 238, followed by Eastern’s Allie Weber (236).
