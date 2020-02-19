After the state NASP region realignment last year, Scott County High School is now back in Region 7.
In their first year back, SCHS claimed their first Region 7 Archery Championship. Saturday, at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, the 13 high school teams of NASP Region 7 competed for the championship.
Scott County High School bested the field posting a season high 3386, outpacing Anderson County High School’s 3360 and Great Crossing High School’s 3322.
SCHS not only took home the regional title but also 6 individual awards including 2nd place boy, Lucas Kinzer (292) and 3rd place by Hayden Davis (292). The girls crowded the top spots with senior, Valerie Smith (283) in 10th place, Sky Denham (284) tied for 6th place, senior Laurel Brandenburg (287) in 2nd place and Jada Behr (291) for the number one spot in region 7 girls.
GCHS posted an impressive 3322 for 3rd place team in the program’s first regional. Top archers include Wil Christopher (285) 8th overall boys and Lauren Holder (284) 5th overall girls, followed closely by Evelyn Johnson’s 284 with one less 10 which tied SCHS’s Sky Denham for 6th overall girl.
While the high school teams were competing in Regionals at Western Hills High School, Lemons Mill Elementary in Georgetown hosted the Scott County Elementary Invitational.
Most county elementary teams participated while the three local middle schools were idle. Eastern Elementary took the top spot shooting 2787 led by Chase Calloway (240) and Madeline Adams (259) for 2nd , Daphne Clasby (242) finishing 4th , and Madilynn Dyer (235) for 5th of elementary girls. Anne Mason took 2nd place team standing with 2744 led by Macy Williams (259) for 1st place elementary girls and Brenden Gabehart (242).
Stamping Ground took 5th with 2600 led by Mia Fueda (234) and Noah Flynt (246) also good for 5th in elementary boys. Host school, Lemons Mill placed 6th shooting 2484 led by Sam Castle (251) 4th of elementary boys and Bailey Holcomb (242) for 3rd in elementary girls.
Creekside Elementary ranked 8th with 2163 led by Allison May (228) and Case Wilson (215). And Western Elementary Team #1 finished with 1747 behind the shooting of Eli Adkins (190) and Kara Crawley (174) while Western Elementary Team #2 shot 1646 led by Braden Tice (194) and Leah Oakley (185).
A few of the county’s middle school archers participated as individual shooters. GMS archers, Trenton Napier (278) placed 2nd and Tristan Napier (269) took 5th in middle school boys and Royal Spring archer, Amelia Castle (268) who placed 3rd in middle school girls.
Fans can catch most Scott County teams this weekend at the Georgetown Middle School for the Northern Kentucky Nockdown, Feb. 22-23.