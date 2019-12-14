County archery teams dominated the team and individual standings in every age bracket this past weekend on the home range at the Georgetown Middle School Stampede Shootout.
Scott County High School won its initial head-to-head competition against Great Crossing by a final score of 3,342 to 3,228. SC also entered a second team in the event. That flock of Cardinals finished third with a combined tally of 2,874.
The middle school sweepstakes also was a red wave, with Scott County eking out a 3,114-3,029 victory over Royal Spring. Host GMS was a close third at 3,009.
Eastern Elementary enjoyed the widest winning margin of the day with a final score of 2,712. Runner-up Anne Mason (2,420) edged Stamping Ground by a mere five points in the grade school division.
Hayden Davis was nearly perfect for Scott County in the high school shoot, taking top honors with a card of 297.
That put Davis three points in front of teammate Lucas Kinzer for the gold medal.
Hannah Rowland was both the county’s top high school girl and the leading competitor for Great Crossing. Her 283 tally was good for third place.
The next four spots in a tight competition went to SCHS. Lauren Brandenburg tied for fourth with Colin Adams and Emma Baize at 281, followed by Jada Behr at 279.
Next in line for GCHS was Evelyn Johnson with a 277 showing, one marker ahead of SC’s Jasmine Behr.
Other leading performers for Great Crossing were Coltin Howard (275) and Wil Christopher (273).
Tanner Collins of Williamstown won the middle school individual competition with an impressive score of 286.
Kamorah Tillman bolstered the Buffaloes and was the top county junior high shooter with 278 in the home gym, two points ahead of Scott County’s Braedan Gaines.
Aubrey Roark, also of SCMS, was fourth with 273, leading a parade of county competitors throughout the remainder of the top 10.
Braydon Smith of Royal Spring (272), Hilda Campos of GMS (271), Catie Lee of GMS (269), Maya Ohnheiser of Scott County (269), Brody Brewer of Royal Spring (268) and Addison Justice of Royal Spring (265) completed the top 10.
Chase Calloway of Eastern was the leading elementary shooter with a sizzling 270.
That secured a seven-point victory over Claire Towery of Stamping Ground, who saw nobody else in her vicinity challenging for second.
Eastern’s Grady McMillian led a tight pack in the chase for third place with 246, one point ahead of Williamstown’s Shaye Partin.
Matthew Smith was the top performer for the new Creekside team, finishing fifth at 244 points.
Madilynn Dyer and Abbie Weber, each from Eastern, were on Smith’s heels with 242 and 240, respectively.
Also producing top-10 finishes were Haleigh Riddle (ninth, 238) of Stamping Ground and Madeline Adams (10th, 237) of Eastern.
Seth Moody led the balanced attack for Anne Mason with a score of 222.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.