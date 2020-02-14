Battle of the Birds II was a clean sweep for the Scott County Cardinals on Friday night.
The SC boys gained revenge for a December loss with an impressive 68-49 victory in the rematch at a packed Great Crossing gym.
Round two for the girls played out similarly to the initial meeting three weeks ago, with the Lady Cards prevailing, 93-71.
Aaron Leake scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to earn Clark’s Pump-N-Shop player of the game honors on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
Elias Richardson added 19 points and Terrin Hamilton 16 for the Cards, who dominated most of the night but fended off a Warhawk rally that cut the lead from 17 early in the second period to five in the middle of the third.
SC (13-13) countered with 15 unanswered points and cruised from there.
Tim Fuller, a freshman, shared the team-high 15 points for Great Crossing (13-15) with senior center Jaylen Barber.
Barber was not expected to play due to back spasms but entered the game to start the second quarter and stayed on the court until the closing seconds.
GC, which won 64-52 in the inaugural meeting between the two schools, couldn’t overcome 19 turnovers and 39 percent shooting.
Scott County received the typical production from its usual suspects in the girls’ game.
WesBanco player of the game Malea Williams combined 23 points with 15 rebounds, while Morgan DeFoor added 20 points after scoring a school-record 54 in SC’s 100-76 win over GC last month.
Kenady Tompkins also produced her standard double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, but surprise input from Tyra Young (14 points) and Emma Price (12) swung the game heavily in the Lady Cards’ direction.
Young drained four 3-pointers in the first half, while Price matched that performance on the other side of intermission.
Scott County was 14-for-46 from long range. Williams and DeFoor each sank three from downtown.
Braylee McMath poured in a career-high 33 points to lead Great Crossing, which raced to a 7-0 lead in the opening minute before SC rallied to leads of 24-20 after one quarter and 48-37 at the half.
Timothi Williams chipped in 21 points and Raegan Barrett 12.
SC has won 15 consecutive games, which remarkably is only the seventh-longest streak in coach Steve Helton’s 20 seasons.
For much more on the games, including photos and comments from all four coaches and the two award-winning players, please see Tuesday’s News-Graphic.