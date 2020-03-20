The prevailing theme of the recently concluded boys’ basketball season, other than the launch of a new rivalry between Scott County and Great Crossing, was waiting one’s turn.
Each of the five selections to our inaugural News-Graphic all-county team proved that patience was a virtue, none with more resounding authority than SC senior forward Terrin Hamilton.
Hamilton, who averaged 21 points and 8.9 rebounds per game on the season and was MVP of the Cardinals’ unforgettable 11th Region championship run, is our player of the year.
Even with only season as full-time starter, Hamilton finished his career with more than 1,000 points.
“He led us in almost every category, not just scoring and rebounding, but if you look at every statistic across the board,” SC coach Tim Glenn said of Hamilton. “When you look at someone like him, a 6-foot-6 wing who can score in so many different ways, I think the best is yet to come for Terrin. Whatever college gets him is going to end up with a really good player.”
Junior teammates Aaron Leake and Elias Richardson join Hamilton on the all-county roster.
Great Crossing representatives are seniors K.J. Tucker and Jaylen Barber.
Leake was second in the Scott County lineup with 14.6 points per game. Like Hamilton, he shot better than 80 percent from the free-throw line, helping SC to top five in the state as a team in that important area.
Richardson registered 14.5 points per contest and reeled in 4.6 rebounds a night for the Cardinals, who rallied from a 9-12 start to win the 11th Region for the fourth consecutive year, something no program had previously accomplished.
GC’s inside-outside tandem of Barber and Tucker staked the Warhawks to the 41st District regular season title in their first season. Tucker turned in a team-high 13.8 points per game and sank 44 3-pointers for Great Crossing.
He will stay close to home and join the NAIA powerhouse Georgetown College program next season.
Barber, a 6-foot-8 center, came into his own as an old-school force in the paint for GCHS. In addition to 11.4 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds per game, he was the Warhawks’ runaway leader in blocked shots.
