FRANKFORT - The season ended in heartbreaking fashion for Great Crossing boys’ basketball Tuesday night with a 73-70 overtime loss to Frankfort in the District 41 semifinals at Franklin County High School.
Frankfort scored the final nine points of regulation and the first four of the extra session.
Two baskets by Neil Baker and a 3-pointer from K.J. Tucker gave the top-seeded Warhawks (14-17) an opportunity to win it in the closing seconds.
Instead, Chaz Austin intercepted the inbounds pass after GC’s final timeout and found Jordan Blythe for a breakaway layup as time expired.
GC led 51-38 at the end of the third period before Frankfort, a Region 11 semifinalist last season and All ‘A’ runner-up this winter, relied on that tournament toughness and experience to storm all the way back.
Baker finished with 20 points to lead Great Crossing, who went 6-1 in the district during the regular season, with only an 82-76 loss at Frankfort two weeks ago.
K.J. Tucker added 14 points, Tye Schureman 11, Kalib Perry 10 and Jaylen Barber nine for the Warhawks.
GC was missing senior guard Michael McKenzie, who averaged more than 11 points per game this season, due to illness. McKenzie also was out sick for the previous loss to Frankfort.
Austin, who scored 34 in the initial victory over Great Crossing, paced the Panthers with 17 points. Blythe and Reed Miklavcic each added 15. Jackson Twombly had 12, including the tying 3-point play with a minute to go in regulation.
The Warhawks committed 21 turnovers to the Panthers’ seven and also went 8-for-19 from the free throw line to offset 57.4 shooting from the field.
