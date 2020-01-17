LEXINGTON — Scott County boys’ basketball success has been long predicated on hustle and toughness.
In this rare season when almost every opponent flaunts more varsity experience, the need for those intangibles is magnified.
Neither the sense of urgency nor an across-the-board desire to do the dirty work were evident Wednesday night in a 73-61 loss at Frederick Douglass, a verdict that dipped the Cards to third place in the 42nd District.
“I told them maybe I’m playing some of you guys too much and you’re too dadgum soft to get out there and compete, because that’s a tough game. That was as physical game as we’ve had,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “There were times we made tough plays, but in basketball and life, you can’t pick and choose. It’s got to be all the time. The consistency of all the time is what success is made of.”
Frederick Douglass (11-5 overall, 2-1 district) never trailed in defeating Scott County (7-9, 1-2) for the first time ever in seven tries. The Cardinals won each previous meeting by a margin of more than 25 points.
Jaylan Green led the Broncos with 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting, featuring a heavy dose of slashes to the basket on which nobody from SC stepped into the lane to impede his progress.
“There comes a certain point where it becomes a pride thing to shut somebody down and to get that rebound and to not allow a layup to be shot,” Glenn said. “How many layups did they get where all we needed was one more step to take it away, or just a little bit of grit, or foul ‘em? Just foul ‘em. You’ve got five fouls. Use all of ‘em.”
The same trend was true for Douglass’ big man, Bilal Chhadh, who was 6-for-8 on the block and finished with 13 points.
Khamri McMullen (15 points) and Aidan Reid each nailed 3-pointers, most of them the result of offensive rebounds and kick-outs for an uncontested bomb.
“Like some of the other losses we’ve had, there are positives here that other teams don’t have,” Glenn said. “I believe we’ve still got time to correct it. The more of these battles we’re in, you either get stronger, or you’ll crumble.”
Elias Richardson scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for Scott County, which fell to its fourth loss in the past five games. Terrin Hamilton had seven of his 14 in the fourth.
After sitting out two games with a sprained ankle, Aaron Leake returned to the rotation with 13 points off the bench.
Glenn also lauded the continued hard-nosed play of senior stoppers Silas Emongo and Josh Bredwood. Both played an integral role in holding Douglass’ leading scorer on the season, DaShawn Jackson, to six points on 3-for-17 from the field. As a bonus, Bredwood also provided seven points.
“We count on them to go in and make a play in defense, and you know what? They made it,” Glenn said.
“They get jump balls. They take charges. They do things that help us in so many ways. And Josh had a great night offensively.”
Twenty-one turnovers, all but a half-dozen in the first half, put SC in a hole it couldn’t escape.
The Cards closed the second quarter with an 8-0 run to cut a 16-point deficit in half, but McMullen and Chhadh went on a 10-4 binge after Leake’s 3-pointer inched SC within six early in the third period.
“We got better shots in the second half than we did in the first half,” Glenn said. “Some of those shots early, you could call it a turnover, it was so bad, like we were desperate.
“Right now, tonight in this game, we didn’t match their toughness. That became evident early on. The biggest thing we can work on with our game is consistently being tough. Tough with our passes, tough at the rim, tough mentally, that we’re not gonna get sped up when we don’t need to.”
Scott County hosts Lafayette at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in its final game prior to the Toyota Classic.
