Other than Star Wars and Rocky, not many entertainment enterprises can keep up with the number or quality of installments in this year's Scott County-Frederick Douglass boys' basketball rivalry.
Bragging rights mostly belong to the Broncos, who used early and late flourishes to claim a 77-74 verdict in the District 42 championship game at SC on Friday night, their third win in four tries against the Cardinals since Jan. 15.
Here's the fun part: With the district champion and runner-up on opposite ends of the Region 11 bracket, the book might not be closed. There's a chance Frederick Douglass (20-11) and Scott County (16-16) could meet Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University with a KHSAA Sweet 16 berth in the balance.
“It hurts to walk in there and see the emotion. There's no sense yelling about anything with the positives that came out of what they did,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “The blessing today is now there's a third season. We could legit win a couple games, they could win a couple games, and we could see them again.”
Round four was an absolute thriller, with more punches, counter punches and momentum swing than Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren could serve up on a big screen.
Scott County surged back from a 35-16 deficit to lead 43-42 in all of 6:48 in game clock time. The Cards led the heavyweight bout by six, 69-63, on a layup by Mikaleb Coffey before Douglass' two-fisted attack of DaShawn Jackson and Jaylan Green landed the fateful barrage.
“When we got up six, we did a good job of continuing to score at times, but we stopped getting stops,” Glenn said. “We had a couple shots that we rushed and took a shot that might not have been there. And then a couple times where we turned it over, and if we went a little further we probably would have gotten a layup.”
Green scored twice in succession before Terrin Hamilton spun for a layup to restore a 71-67 SC led with 2:30 left.
On the Broncos' next possession, Green drew a crowd with his drive to the middle and kicked to Jayden Henderson for an open 3-pointer. After another SC miss, Jackson grabbed the defensive rebound and exacted the toll with a third-chance layup at the other end to put Douglass in front.
“That was a huge play,” Glenn said. “But then Terrin came down the next two times and hit four free throws to give us the lead back.”
Hamilton's clutch shots were sandwiched around another floater by Green, and Jackson needed fewer than five seconds after the second couplet to drive the length of the floor and put FD in front, 76-75, with 23 seconds to go.
Green hauled in a miss by Aaron Leake with 10 seconds left, and Hamilton fouled out to keep him from running the length of the court.
The Douglass senior sank both ends of the double bonus to make it a three-point margin, SC lost control of the ball and never had a bona fide look at the tie.
Still, there was no quit in the Cardinals. Officials had to chase the Broncos' student section from the court and put three-tenths of a second back on the clock after the horn sounded prematurely. That gave Coffey time to spin an improbable pass to Leake, whose spin-around prayer from half court nearly banked in.
“That just shows you the guts. That tops it off, to even get a shot,” Glenn said. “Mikaleb during the timeout said, 'I'm gonna get it there. We're gonna win.'”
Friday's title game lived up to the standard of the rest of the tournament as an instant classic. SC survived overtime against Bryan Station and Douglass outlasted top seed and favorite Henry Clay in two extra sessions to get here.
Jackson led the Broncos with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylan Green amassed 24 points and 12 boards.
Leake led four SC players in double figures with 20 points and four assists. Hamilton had 16 points, while younger brother Jeremy Hamilton put up a career-high 15. Chase Grigsby chalked up 11.
“This guy was the spark plug we needed in a game like that,” Glenn said while slapping the younger Hamilton on the shoulder in post-game. “The emotion that we plays with, he kind of wears it on his sleeve. He wants to win.
“And I wanted to win the district for Terrin and Aaron. Aaron put us on his back when we were down, and Terrin the same way. Terrin Hamilton is a really good basketball player who does a lot of different things. This is just the tip of the iceberg. In a couple years in college it's unbelievable what he could be.”
In a start reminiscent of its Toyota Classic championship showing, Douglass scored the first seven points and led 23-13 after one period.
Douglass took off after a technical foul against Coffey in the second quarter and scored 10 consecutive points, most notably a three from Jarvis Byrd and a resounding, alley-oop dunk by Green via Jackson. Jackson's two free throws peaked the margin at 35-16 with 4:45 to go in the half.
“Most teams wouldn't have come back from punches like that. I lied to them in the huddle after the first quarter, I said, 'Guys, that's the best punch they can throw. They won't throw another one like that,' and then the second quarter they did it again, and we were down 19,” Glenn said. “To cut that to five in a matter of probably three minutes, to give ourselves a chance, and then take the lead. A month ago we don't get up.”
Leake scored 12 consecutive Scott County points, answered only by four from Douglass, to trigger the comeback. Jeremy Hamilton's two free throws on a foul at the buzzer made it 42-37, at the half.
Two Leake baskets, a pair of Grigsby free throws and a Jeremy Hamilton putback started the third period with an 8-0 flourish and gave SC its initial lead.
Though the Cards couldn't hold it, they'll try to use that as fuel when they travel to Frankfort for the region quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“I love the guts of this team, I love where we are, and I love that we have a chance to win the 11th Region,” Glenn said. “There were some points during the season when I would have said I'd just like to get there. Now we have a chance to win it.
“The support from this community and the students representing our school was absolutely phenomenal. Can't say enough about the way they supported our young men tonight, and we are truly grateful to them for the environment they created. Wish we could've got it done for them. We will try our darnedest to get the next one.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.