Paul Laurence Dunbar knocked off then-No, 1 Scott County in what was the biggest boys' basketball upset of the 2018-19 campaign.
Friday night's 63-49 Bulldogs' victory in the rematch wasn't dripping with all that shock value, but it was an equal head-scratcher for the Cards.
PLD (12-17) was no pushover, with recent consecutive wins over Lafayette, Bryan Station, St, Xavier, Madison Southern and Frederick Douglass salvaging its season. With a similar late-winter surge, though, Scott County (15-15) thought it had shed the frustrating inconsistency of its “younger” days.
“I went and watched them play twice in person. We got two films on them,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I just really thought we's be able to get them broke down to a point defensively where we stayed in front of them. But man, they scored.”
Tim Hall was a thorn in the Cardinals' side in every facet with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Nick Spalding added 19 points for the Bulldogs. Robert Todd tallied 10.
Dunbar held Terrin Hamilton to 16 points and Aaron Leake 12 on combined 9-for-29 shooting. Scott County endured its toughest night of the season from the field at 31.3 percent.
“It's all about stops,” Glenn said. “If you're not going to get stops, then you'd better be a heck of a shooting team, because you're going to have to outscore 'em.”
The Cardinals never led or even tied the game after falling into an 8-0 hole out of the gate. Spalding and Zach Carter sandwiched 3-pointers around a layup by Todd in Dunbar’s early explosion.
In honor of its senior night, SC had three-fifths of its usual lineup on the bench to give the quintet of Hamilton, Leake, Josh Bredwood, Silas Emongo and Chrispin Mudekereza the honorary start.
“That's disappointing for those guys. Nobody wants to go out like that the last time out,” Glenn said. “I feel like we could've had a little more intensity. I know it was a weird start. We told them that going in, that they ought to be fired up and excited for those guys.”
Hamilton doused the drought with a 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs extended the lead to double digits on Todd's putback and a traditional 3-point play from Hall.
Scott County's first signs of life were a string of seven consecutive points connecting the end of the first quarter with the start of the second. Hamilton's and-one made it 20-15.
Dunbar answered with seven of the next eight points before Chase Grigsby's deep triggered a 9-0 finishing kick. Hamilton and Elias Richardson each fought to the rim for two free throws in the run, with Hamilton adding a second-chance bucket off a snare by Mikaleb Coffey.
The Cards cut it to a manageable 27-25 at the break.
“We had it right where we wanted it,” Glenn said. “We had the thing tied pretty much at the half, and heck, they ran it out to nine points before two minutes was up.”
Hall started that escape with another 3-point play on PLDs opening possession. Three consecutive points by Hamilton cut it back to two before Hall's 3-pointer and drives by Hall and Carter set the tone for the remainder of the evening.
Leake and Grisgby each hit a three to resuscitate SC later in the third period, but Hall countered with six in workmanlike fashion.
“Hall had way too many opportunities off a rebound all the way to the rim. That's what we preached against Henry Clay. That's what they do. We talked about it and said transition is also how Dunbar usually does it,” Glenn said. “But Hall wore us out. He's only averaging 15. They've played really well down the stretch. I think the only game last year they played well was when they played us. I was hoping to be able to call Billy (Hicks) and say, ‘We got 'em back for you,' but not tonight on that.”
Six points was Scott County's closest approach in the fourth quarter, on an open right corner three by Bredwood with 4:20 remaining. Todd promptly drove to the rim in reply.
Spalding scored Dunbar's final eight points to put it away.
“We tried to do some things to heat 'em up a bit, do some trapping and things. We were able to do that, but the consistency is just not there to do that for a long period of time,” Glenn said. “One or two plays. Then we trapped a few times and they got some wide open things on the back side. That's why we've been playing that pinched-in defense.”
Perhaps adding injury to insult, Hamilton, who is only seven points shy of 1,000 for his career, appeared to roll an ankle near the end of the game.
SC will need him at full speed for Wednesday's 8 p.n. District 42 semifinal at home against Bryan Station, a team the Cards defeated twice by a combined four points during the regular season.
The Cards will be seeking their fifth consecutive Region 11 tournament berth.
“Record matters, don't get me wrong, but it doesn't matter to the point of what we're getting ready to do (this) week,” Glenn said. “Records don't amount to a hill of beans. You go and play. But there ain't anybody in our district that if we go and play like this we're gonna beat 'em.”
