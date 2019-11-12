Scott County boys basketball coach Tim Glenn wants his first season at the helm to feature all the challenging opponents and hostile environments Cardinal fans have come to expect.
Saturday’s road trip to Louisville for a rematch of last season’s KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinal against Butler met those expectations and then some.
The Cards contained the Bears to eight points in the first half and led by double digits at the break before a wide whistle disparity fueled Butler’s rally to a 54-49 win.
That’s an aggregate score, because the scoreboard was cleared after each quarter, but the tenor of the second half changed dramatically after SC surged to early leads of 15-2 and 22-8.
“We threw some guys in hot fire right off the bat rather than easing in, but kind of like jumping in a pool, sometimes it is easier on you to jump in rather than to ease in,” Glenn said. “I felt like these guys showed really well in a great environment against a good, long, athletic team.”
Terrin Hamilton led Scott County and topped four scorers in double digits with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Elias Richardson, Isaiah Haynes and Aaron Leake each tallied 10 points.
Trey Minter scored 13 of his 15 points for Butler after intermission. The final foul count was 31 to 11.
Butler closed to within two points by doubling up SC, 24-12, in the third period, then broke open a tie game in the final two minutes to earn bragging rights at its preseason showcase.
“For all the guys except Terrin, this was their first go-round with some quality varsity experience other than summer games.” Glenn said. “Butler probably will be the top team in the sixth region out of Louisville. We responded well, even in some tough situations. I’m proud of them and excited for what this team can grow into.”
Scott County held Butler to three field goals in the first half, and Butler helped by missing seven of its nine attempts from the line.
“We looked really good defensively the entire first half,” Glenn said. “The intensity tailed off a little bit in the second half, and I thought we got a little tired. To play ‘Red Heat’ defense, it takes effort by all involved, and in the first half it was a clinic with ball pressure, deflections and good help from teammates.”
Leake scored all his points in the first half, while Glenn said the 6-foot-5 Hamilton was a force “inside and out” while producing 15 of his 17 after the break.
A new starting five doesn’t appear to have changed the Cardinals’ trademark scoring balance.
“We need to find us a few more offensive rebounds,” Glenn cautioned. “We as a team are going to have to go help Terrin. He can’t get them all.”
Scott County’s second and final exhibition will be at home Tuesday, Nov. 19 against Mason County.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.