LEXINGTON — Fresh-faced at the varsity level three months ago, the Scott County boys’ basketball team no longer lacks experience with games decided in the final seconds.
Closing the door on those contests and putting them in the win column remains a 50/50 proposition, as evidenced by Saturday’s frustrating 75-71 loss to Simon Kenton in the Jock Sutherland Classic.
SC (11-13) dug out of an 18-point hole early in the second quarter but never claimed the lead. Both its own untimely turnovers and a 41-point explosion from Kelly Niece foiled the comeback bid.
“We got it to three and had two different times where we got steals and didn’t convert,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “It’s right there. It’s in the grasp. What it’s boiling down to more than anything is we’ve got to be tough. It was rebounds, deflections, loose balls where they got it and put it in or got fouled.”
Niece more than doubled his season’s average of 19 points per game on the strength of 14-for-18 shooting from the field and 12-of-15 at the free throw line.
Logan Schwartz, Jon Hensley and Niece each sank a pair from the stripe over the final 2:29 to stave off SC. Jeremy Davis added 13 and Schwartz 12 for Simon Kenton (16-9).
“He got maybe a couple backdoor passes. Other than that, he just got it on his own,” Glenn said of Niece. “He was tough He got where he wanted to get. He just pretty much said ‘Get out of the way and I’ll get ‘em.’ Every game I’ve watched them, if they didn’t get that middle drive, they had a hard time scoring. When we kept them out of there, we gave them a hard time.”
Aaron Leake led Scott County with 21 points. Terrin Hamilton scored 10 of his 19 in the fourth quarter, including a bank shot 3-pointer to keep the Cards alive with nine seconds to go.
It took SC four ticks of the clock after the ensuing timeout to foul Niece, and he made the second half of the double bonus to seal the deal.
“You can’t start out down by 18, but that’s happened to us more than once,” Glenn said. “This could have been a big game to help build momentum to take us into that. My goal was to win six of the last seven. Now to do that we have to win ‘em all.”
Elias Richardson had 11 points and Mikaleb Coffey 10 for the Cards.
Simon Kenton snapped a 9-9 tie with a 20-2 run to take its largest lead. Leake, Hamilton, Richardson and Josh Bredwood scored the next eight points for signs of Scott County life.
Two of those baskets were and-ones with a missed free throw, however, and the Cards repeated that scenario twice in the second half.
Silas Emongo and Chase Grigsby’s big shots ignited a second run that cut it to 40-35 at the break.
SC hosts Franklin County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.