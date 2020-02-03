After four-or-so years of relatively unchallenged reign over the 42nd District, Scott County’s two boys’ basketball games this winter against Bryan Station aptly represent the brave, new world of that black-and-blue division.
Thirty-two furious, back-and-forth minutes have ended each time with the Cards’ watching the arc of a Defenders’ 3-point bid at the horn and awaiting their fate.
Friday night at home, as was the case two nights before Christmas in Lexington, that prayer fell on deaf ears and landed safely in SC hands as time elapsed, clinching a 56-53 victory for the Cardinals.
Scott County (11-12 overall, 3-2 district) won the previous meeting, 71-70. Right now, those verdicts are the difference between being alive for the No. 1 playoff seed and being relegated to a play-in game at tournament time.
“We’re blessed with the opportunity, but I don’t think it’s necessarily better either way,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We’ve just got to take whatever it is we’re dealt and keep doing the things that work for us.”
Terrin Hamilton, the Cards’ versatile, 6-foot-6 wing, took one for the team and used his size in the paint more traditionally against a much smaller Defenders’ lineup.
It yielded a career-high 34 points for the second time this season, including a 3-point play to give SC a 53-50 lead with 1:44 remaining.
“I’m the biggest player out there, so these games I have to go at them and post up more than I like to do,” Hamilton said.
Scott County expected a long-range attempt from Bryan Station in reply, but it came from an unexpected, unlikely source.
Ten Defenders previously nailed at least one 3-pointer this season. Khristian Walton wasn’t one of them. He had appeared in only two prior varsity games before nailing a wide-open, tying jumper from the left corner with 45 seconds remaining.
“That’s the first time I’ve seen that guy,” Glenn admitted. “That’s the honest truth. Tapes, anything, I’ve never seen him. (Where he came from is) a good question.”
Rather than hang its heads, Scott County quickly pushed the ball up court and earned a pair of go-ahead free throws by Aaron Leake.
SC earned another stop before Leake hit the second of a pair from the line with 4.4 seconds left. It was enough time for Bryan Station to get leading scorer James Lindsay a leaner from the top of the arc.
“We expected them to go to either him or his brother (JMarious),” Hamilton said. “That was pretty good defense. If it went in, it would have gone into overtime, and we still could have beat ‘em.”
“We figured it would go to him, and you know what? He got a pretty darn good look,” Glenn added. “Four seconds is a long time, I think they were really trying to get (Myles) Morones in the corner. I told Chase (Grigsby), force him back door. If he gets a layup, who cares?”
Leake finished with 12 points for Scott County, which shot below its usual free-throw efficiency at 16-for-25 but made enough to put away its second district win in as many nights. Bryan Station (10-14, 2-4) was playing its third consecutive game without an evening off.
“We’ve been really good making our free throws. Down the stretch, legs become a factor, but tournament time those are things you’re gonna have to play through,” Glenn said. “Terrin and Aaron are definitely the two guys that are going to have to play with tired legs. I’m sure (Station also) had dead legs tonight. They’re going to be good at tournament time, too.”
Lindsay concluded with 22 points, while Morones had 16 for Bryan Station, whose resume includes a win over Frederick Douglass and two losses to Henry Clay by a total of three points.
The Defenders led 13-7 after an ugly eight minutes before the Cards flipped the script with an 18-8 second period. Getting the ball inside to Hamilton, who was 13-for-19 from the field and 7-of-8 at the line, didn’t hurt.
“They really didn’t have an answer for what he could do on the inside. If he was going to shoot 13-for-19, we probably should have got him the ball more,” Glenn said. “Terrin has developed where he can go off the dribble and beat a guy one-on-=one. He had a hard time with that last year. That opens up a whole another realm when you can spread them out.”
Scott County extended its winning streak over Bryan Station to 10 games, but many of those, such as a memorable series against the Boss Boone-led team in 2017-18, have been wars.
Hamilton, who earned Raising Cane’s player of the game honors on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network for the third time this winter, wasn’t surprised by another donnybrook.
“They play extremely hard. Great set of guys. They play really physical, and the refs aren’t going to call everything, so you just have to play through it,” Hamilton said. “The first few minutes of the game were a little slow. We had to come out a little stronger in the second half, because they were battling hard trying to catch back up and take the lead.”
Scott County played without second-leading scorer Elias Richardson for the second straight game due to illness. Hamilton’s younger brother, Jeremy, was the primary substitute. He scored six points and again played a relentless defensive role along with Mikaleb Coffey, who guarded Lindsay for most of the evening.
SC has a full week to prepare for Friday’s trip to Henry Clay. With a win, the Cardinals would then only need to beat Sayre to force a coin flip for the No. 1 seed in the district tourney, which they will host.
“It’s extremely big for us,” Hamilton said of beating Douglass and Station consecutively. “We’re trying to stay consistent and work really hard in the gym every single day.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.