LEXINGTON — Scott County couldn't catch or overtake Henry Clay in Tuesday night's showdown for a share of the District 42 boys' basketball title at Al Prewitt Gymnasium.
After six shaky quarters this winter, though, the Cardinals appear to finally believe they are capable of competing with the Blue Devils, who have won 16 consecutive games and surged to No. 2 in the state.
And that, subtracting a 67-61 loss that wasn't settled until the final minute, might have been the best result the Cardinals could have drawn up with district and hopefully region playoffs dead ahead.
“It really settled in that, hey, we can play with these guys,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We gained ground on them and got it there where we had a chance to win the game.”
Scott County (15-14, 5-3) reduced a 13-point deficit early in the third quarter to three, 59-56, on consecutive baskets by Josh Bredwood and Aaron Leake
Bredwood then stepped in front of Northern Kentucky University signee Marques Warrick, seemingly drawing one of his patented charges. Warrick was awarded the basket, however, and ultimately sank the free throw to complete the 3-point play and seal the verdict.
Glenn made his displeasure known to the official and reiterated the position in the locker room.
“That's an easy call. That's textbook,” he said. “We funneled him right there. That's how you get a charge. He takes them every game. He already took one. They knew it was a charge.”
Two free throws by Leake and a 3-point heave by Hamilton weren't enough to pull off a miracle comeback.
Hamilton totaled 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Elias Richardson added 18, with Leake landing all 10 of his in the second half.
Warrick, who has held to two points in the opening quarter, surged to 26 for Henry Clay (22-5, 7-1). Sebian Dillard delivered 13 and Marquis Mackey 12 as the Blue Devils backed up a previous 68-59 victory over the Cards.
A series of unsung heroes – Jackson Phillips, Kanye Henderson and Aziel Blackwel – built Henry Clay's healthy advantage out of the gate. The Blue Devils scored the final nine points in the opening period to erase an 8-7 SC edge, the Cardinals' only lead of the night.
“The thing too that killed us the first half was I don't know how many they got off second chances,' Glenn said. “That's the difference in the first quarter.
“They got 'em right underneath the basket. We get in position, but if we don't release to the ball, they fly in and rebound. We were in position two or three times and they just flew right over the top of us. The hole hurt us. It was hard to get back. We just ran out of time, didn't start quick enough.”
Blackwell cashed in a quick feed from Warrick to beat the first-quarter buzzer with a corner three. Warrick had the Devils' last six points in the second stanza, including a top-of-the-key jumper just ahead of the horn, for a 34-21 cushion.
Mikaleb Coffey's short jumper in the final minute made him the only Cardinal aside from Hamilton or Richardson to score in the half.
“The big kicker was we had zero offensive rebounds in the first half. They had eight points from it. We had no rebounds at all,” Glenn said. “Seven turnovers. That's too many. And I didn't think we took the ball to the basket enough in the first half to even get a foul called.”
Scott County gave it away only four times after the break and settled in at both ends of the court after some basket-swapping early in the third quarter.
Another run by Hamilton and Richardson, this one seven straight points and capped by the latter's corner three, cut the deficit to 37-31.
Hamilton twice drew the Cardinals within four prior to Mackey's 3-pointer late in the period. Warrick then swished two free throws after Hamilton's fourth foul and nudged the margin back to nine with eight minutes to go.
Dillard drained two mid-range jumpers and Mackey another three to ward off Scott County's furious charge early in the fourth.
“If they are No. 2, then we're right there with them, but I don't think we believed that we were on their level until about halfway through the third quarter,” SC assistant coach Chris Willhite said. “We finally figured it out.”
Scott County, which entered the game having won six of its previous seven, will host senior night at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Regardless of the outcome, both teams knew they would face a stern challenge in next week's district semifinals at SC. The top-seeded Blue Devils draw Frederick Douglass, who handed them their lone district defeat. The Cards must defeat Bryan Station, whom they swept by a grand total of three points in two titanic clashes, in order to reach the regional fray.
“There's plenty of positives, but we can't go back to what we used to do (earlier in the season), talking about learning form the negatives that come about and make us come up short,” Glenn said.