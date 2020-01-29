This probably wasn’t the best year for Scott County to put Bourbon County back on the boys’ basketball schedule after a long hiatus.
Reinforced with several super-athletic, Lexington-area transfers, the Colonels have emerged as a co-favorite in the neighboring 10th Region and a legitimate threat to reach the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Led by Amirion Joyce’s 32 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 efficiency at the free throw line, BC answered all SC rallies with a relentless parade to the rim in an 88-79 victory Tuesday night.
“I knew No. 3 (Joyce) was an outstanding driver, and boy, he really showed it at the end there, didn’t he?” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “He’s really, really good. Lamont (Campbell, Bourbon County coach) does a good job. He and I went against one another at Henry Clay for years. They’re a good group. He definitely had some studs that came in.”
Brycen Collins missed only one shot all evening on his way to 14 points, and his back-to-back 3-pointers began Bourbon’s getaway midway through the third quarter.
Nakyir Joyce added 13 points and Nathan Mack 12 for Bourbon County (19-4), whose resume includes a win over Lexington Catholic, a split with Henry Clay, and a loss to John Hardin in the 2A state championship game.
Elias Richardson scored a career-high 29 points to lead Scott County (9-12), which was coming off a 90-81 loss to Frederick Douglass in the Toyota Classic final.
Felled by a dreadful first half that day, the Cardinals led this one 12-2 out of the gate. The Colonels clawed back into it by scoring the next 10, however, and it was back-and-forth for the duration until SC could no longer keep pace.
“We did a good job early on of sitting there, helping and doing things,” Glenn said. “Then when (Joyce) would just take it on his shoulders and go, and they got in the bonus, we had a really tough time.”
Aaron Leake chipped in 17 points for the Cardinals. Terrin Hamilton produced double-digit scoring (12) and rebounds (14), while three 3-pointers staked Chase Grisgby to 11.
Scott County trailed 18-17 after the script flipped in the first quarter, then 34-33 at the end of a half with five lead changes and four ties.
Collins collected 10 in the third to keep pace with a run by Richardson, with a dunk embellishing his twin threes.
“I think we were down by one, (Hamilton) blocks it. But then we miss the shot, they get it and kick it out to 12 (Collins), and he knocks that three down.”
The Cards were within two, 55-53, after Hamilton’s put-back with 1:18 remaining in the third. Mack answered with consecutive buckets, the second off a steal.
Bourbon led 67-64 with five minutes to go at the end of a dizzying sequence. Leake drained a three prior to a Joyce layup. Richardson’s second-chance jumper preceded matching rim runs by Joyce and Leake.
From there, SC got physical and forced Bourbon to earn those points the hard way. The Colonels obliged, though, punctuating a night on which they went 27-for-33 from the line.
“I think this team’s learning to do that, Rather than concede baskets down there, we’ve got to take easy baskets away and make them shoot free throws,” Glenn said. “That’s just part of basketball. Sometimes I think in AAU and things like that, kids concede a basket so they’ll get to take it out and go with it rather than use those fouls up and make them score and go to the line.”
Joyce doubled the lead with a traditional 3-point play — he scored 22 of his points in the second half. Mack then made up for an earlier missed dunk by slamming his second opportunity to essentially seal it.
Scott County was missing defensive stopper Mikaleb Coffey from the starting lineup after he missed the past two days of practice. Josh Bredwood, Silas Emongo and Jeremy Hamilton shared the role and filled in admirably.
Glenn said the Cards helped the Colonels in a few crucial areas.
“Three big things that I know, and I haven’t even looked at the stats yet,” he noted. “First half they got seven offensive rebounds and 11 points off them. If we want to stop right there, that’s the ball game. After that, I’ll be conservative and give them 14 points that they ran up our back and laid it in. That makes 25.
“And then how many times did we throw them the ball? They guard you just hard enough. It’s not overly aggressive, but just hard enough to make you throw it right to them. I’ll take 12 or 13 turnovers against that team, really, but the turnovers we had were bad, the kind that lead directly to points.”
Scott County’s biggest games this week are still ahead — home district dates Thursday with Douglass and Friday against Bryan Station.
Both will air on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.