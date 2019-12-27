LEXINGTON — If the Scott County boys’ basketball team shows every opponent the same sense of urgency and desperation it exhibited at Bryan Station on Monday evening, the uncharacteristic, sub-.500 start to this season will become a distant memory.
Terrin Hamilton’s 10-foot, leaning bank shot with 4.7 seconds remaining capped the Cards’ comeback from a six-point deficit in the final 3:08, sliding a 71-70 victory down the chimney in their 42nd District opener.
“We needed to win one like that,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “These guys are still figuring it out. It needs to be sooner than later, but I do think there are positives that come out of this.”
Hamilton scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. Elias Richardson delivered his entire 12-point output from the 4:18 mark of the third quarter, putting Scott County (4-4. 1-0) back in front on four different occasions.
Aaron Leake and Chase Grigsby each chipped in 13 points for the Cardinals, with Leake locating Hamilton at the right elbow for the spot-up game-winner.
“It was supposed to be a set play, but Aaron came down and kind of tossed it up to me, and I caught it,” Hamilton said. “(Glenn) said come down and get a good shot, because we had plenty of time, about 13 seconds.
Two free throws by Skylar Riley put Bryan Station (3-7, 0-2) up by one before Hamilton supplied the sixth and final lead change of a frantic fourth quarter.
Scott County’s pressure in the backcourt after a timeout was enough to kill most of the remaining clock. Myles Morones’ off-balance bid from beyond 25 feet fell shy of the rim and into Grigsby’s hands at the horn.
“They had 4.7 seconds, which is enough time to get a few dribbles and get in the middle lane,” Grisgby said. “If we keep them out of the middle and make them shoot from deep, our chances go up a whole lot.”
Morones finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Defenders.
James Lindsay scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead dunk, before fouling out. JMarious Lindsay provided 10 of his 12 over the final 4:26.
It was a typically eventful, throw-out-the-record-book trip to the north side. The weirdness began with a one-hour delay after the officials didn’t receive the memo about a pre-holiday time switch from 8 p.m. to 4 o’clock.
“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve come over here to Bryan Station with a team ranked in the top five and had a game just like that, not got it until the very end,” Glenn said.
Bryan Station twice led by as many as eight points in the first half. Morones’ deep 3-pointer made it 28-20 midway through the second period. Leake answered with his own bomb to trigger a 9-2 run, one that included four points from Micah Glenn.
Glenn, Silas Emongo and Josh Bredwood provided defensive energy off the bench to snap the team out of its sluggish start. Emongo’s on-ball hustle remained a staple throughout the second half.
“They really shoot the three. (James) Lindsay is a heck of a guard to try to guard. Silas is good at putting pressure on people, and that’s as hard a time as I’ve seen him have trying to pressure a guy,” Tim Glenn said. “Silas is just a presence. That’s what we said going out, if we can guard with five guys, we’re a defensive presence where they have to think about how we’re guarding them, where they have to play us, and we aren’t playing them.”
Bryan Station led 36-32 at the half on the strength of James Lindsay’s drive at the buzzer.
Two more slash-and-burns by Trenton Grundy to start the third quarter made it 40-36 and gave the Cards their wake-up call to close off that fast lane to the rim.
“We just buckled down,” Grigsby said. “We got to the point where, ‘OK, we’ve got to stop them. We’re not going to get them have that middle drive.’ We just got it in our heads that if we didn’t let them in the middle, we could win this game.”
Pierre Petit Frere’s 3-pointer was the only additional Bryan Station field goal in the third quarter.
It answered a 7-0 surge by Scott County — Hamilton’s open 3-pointer and a right baseline drive by Leake, sandwiched around two Richardson free throws — that served up SC’s initial advantage since the first two minutes of the game.
Emongo had a steal and a defensive rebound to help continue the lockdown. Richardson and Hamilton each had a hoop down low to give SC a 47-43 lead at the third-period horn.
Bryan Station was far from finished, however. James Lindsay’s steal and cash-in from Morones put the Defenders up 49-48 with 6:30 to go.
Morones’ bank-shot three launched a 13-4 run. JMarious Lindsay’s trifecta and baseline drive twice pushed the Defenders’ lead to a half-dozen.
Games against Woodford County and Great Crossing similarly slipped away in the second half last week. Win this time, SC did, buoyed by a Richardson put-back and a Grigsby corner three.
Richardson and Hamilton each buried two free throws in the double-bonus to make it a one-point game. After an offensive foul that led to the ejection of a Bryan Station fan, Richardson’s drive put SC on top.
“I looked at Elias’ line at halftime, and I said he wasn’t giving us much. He took it at them in the second half,” Glenn said. “When he took at right at them, down one (point), that’s what we need every time. That’s a big-time play. If he can do that we’re up 10, down 10, whatever, that’s what we need.”
Riley grabbed an offensive rebound and drew the foul on his second-chance bid after Petit Frere missed a three from the corner.
Glenn called two timeouts in the next minute of real time, one unsuccessfully trying to freeze Riley’s second free throws, and another to design the game-winner. His instructions were to accelerate the tempo.
“We called that last one and said make or miss, we’re going to push it down there and maybe get one before everything gets set,” the coach said.
Hamilton, the team’s leading scorer at 22 points per game but prone to streakiness, kept his hot hand when it mattered most.
“Terrin, in a situation like that where he’s got to have the ball, he was active right there,” Glenn said. “He started up and then floated back. He’s got to do that right there. He was wide open. He’s got to be active like that all the time, even when we’re up in 10 in the third quarter, but we didn’t have that luxury today.”
Scott County won for the first time since back-to-back victories over Lexington Christian and Jeffersonville (Indiana) on Dec. 12 and 14.
“To go into Christmas like that, it’s a real good win coming off the loss to Great Crossing, and we know we’ll see them again later in the season,” Hamilton said.
SC traveled Friday to the 65th annual Ashland Inviational. It opened the storied tournament with a game against Boyd County on Friday night.
Potential opponents in the later rounds include Butler, Christian County and Ashland Blazer.
“This can be a time where we can get away, almost like a retreat, where we can hopefully learn some things about one another,” Glenn said. “Sometimes it takes something like that where we can get away from everybody else.”
“We’ve had a lot of close games, but toward the end (of the season) after we mold together and play a few more games together, I think we’ll be fine,” Grigsby added.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.