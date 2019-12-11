Even the Scott County boys' basketball team's smoothest drive Tuesday night was riddled with ominous billboard signs.
SC sliced an 11-point halftime deficit to one by holding Lexington Catholic to 1-for-16 shooting in the third quarter.
Seven turnovers and a flurry of missed shots with a chance to tie or take the lead were a bad door to leave ajar against a good team and time-honored rival, though. Lcxington Catholic took full advantage by turning the tables in the fourth and taking home a 62-49 victory.
“We had some opportunities early, really good looks, that we didn't make them. Where the problem comes is they did, and they made plays,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I thought they played tougher than we did.”
Nobody was more gritty or resourceful than junior guard Ben Johnson, who scored 26 points for Lexington Catholic (4-0), one greater than his season average.
Johnson erupted for 18 in the prolific first half. After being shut out in the speed bump third quarter, he hit his final two field goal attempts and went 4-for-4 from the line to close it out.
“We were down 11 to start the half, and at the end of the third quarter we were down two, but still yet I believe we should have been up five or six if we'd made plays that we had in front of us,” Glenn said. “We didn't make them. We didn't make shots.”
Johnson also drew a crowd and found other Knights in position for uncontested layups, particularly in the final eight minutes. Ryan Russell made all four of his attempts from inside the arc and finished with 11 points and three steals.
Scott County (1-2) was undone by 20 turnovers on the night and a drought of six minutes after the Cardinals trailed only 44-42 to start the fourth period.
“Way too many turnovers. I know it got a little faster paced and things like that, but ideally we need to be 10 and under,” Glenn said. “When we do that, of course anybody's a better ball team. That's the thing that plagued us at Bullitt East (a 80-69 loss in the season opener). We win that first game if we don't have 16 turnovers.”
Subtracting the third quarter, Lexington Catholic shot 70 percent from the field and controlled the game.
Johnson supplemented his scoring with 11 rebounds and four steals. He delivered a dozen out of the gate as the Knights raced to a 21-18 lead after one quarter. Elias Richardson knocked down a pair of three to keep the Cards within striking distance.
That margin grew in the second with help from Jackson Smith's only six points of the night. It was 41-30 at the half.
“The first quarter, first half tonight looked a lot like the past couple days of practice,” Glenn said. “I've never heard so much laughing and carrying on.
“They got a lot of loose balls in the first half. They didn't get any offensive rebounds. I was thankful to see that. That was something that plagued us in a couple of scrimmages early.”
Terrin Hamilton and Chase Grigsby each connected from beyond the arc in the third quarter, but the Cards matched the Knights' symphony of missed layups with their own giveaways.
Offense remained elusive in the early stages of the fourth quarter thanks to a pair of missed front ends on one-and-one opportunities.
Scott County also couldn't play all-out defense with Hamilton, who averaged 30.5 points per game in the Cards' opening week, nursing four fouls.
“We've got to get better defensively. It's not just Terrin. It's a few of us,” Glenn said. “(Mikaleb) Coffey played his guts out. He really did a good job of containing. That guy (Johnson) is a heck of a scorer. It takes more than one. One guy can't guard a scorer.”
Grisgby led the Cardinals with a career-high 12 points. Hamilton had his second double-double of the young campaign with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Richardson and Aaron Leake made it four Cards in double digits with 10 points each.
“It was good to see Chase have a good night,” Glenn said. “He's really a good shooter. He's been in a couple of games an scrimmages where he didn't get a lot of shots off, but he's very good at catching that swing pass and shooting it off the catch like that. He showed that tonight. We're going to have to have that some to relieve some of the pressure other places.”
SC shot only 36.2 percent from the field, but the coach was most alarmed by the Cards' struggles at the line.
“I'm disappointed in our free throw shooting. We've been about 60 percent on the year, and tonight 9-for-17. Not where we usually are,” Glenn said. “We didn't shoot it as good last year. Last year was oe of the first times we hadn't been in the top 25. I told the guys let's challenge ourselves. That's going to be a big part of the game the way we attack the basket, trying to get to the line. We have to be able to knock those down.”
Lexington Catholic earned bragging rights in the annual series for the first time since a 59-55 win at home on Dec. 13, 2016.
Scott County will host Lexington Christian Academy in another tough 11th Region test on Thursday, aired on the Birds Nest Broadcasting Network, and then welcomes Jeffersonville, Indiana, this Saturday.
“LCA will be better shooters throughout, but they won't have a Johnson out there,” Glenn said.
Looking for a silver lining? Last time SC started a season 1-2, it lost to Ballard and Trinity to tip off the 2011-12 schedule. That ride ultimately reached the state final.
“It's hard to overcome it. You can't keep losing games to keep learning lessons. Hopefully there can be some eye-opening things from this. I want us to battle, but we've got to start battling before the fourth quarter starts,” Glenn said. “It's good to play these now. We'll be tested, and we're learning. I still believe in this team. I believe they're going to be really good by the time we're done.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.