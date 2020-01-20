Ten losses before the opening tip-off of the Toyota Classic are rare and tough enough to swallow for Scott County boys’ basketball.
When those defeats happen in such unfathomable fashion as Saturday night, it’s enough to make the Cardinals sick to their stomachs.
After a series of turnovers cost SC a chance to put away an 11th Region showdown in the final minute, Lafayette’s 6-foot-10 senior center, Ray Surratt, was awarded three free throws due to contact on a desperation heave from just in front of his own bench.
Surratt sank the first two to tie. Then he shook off the timeout intended to ice him by swishing the game-winner with 1.8 seconds remaining for a 71-70 Generals’ victory.
“I can’t say I’ve ever lost one like that,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “It’s hard to go in the locker room and yell and carry on. It hurts too bad to lose one like that.”
Scott County (7-10) trailed by nine in the second quarter and 10 in the third before falling victim to the fourth and final lead change of a frantic fourth.
Will Stanfield’s steal of a dangerous pass — all the Cardinals needed to do was dribble around and draw a foul to trigger a one-and-one — gave Lafayette (5-13) its closing prayer. Prior to that, SC had two additional turnovers and missed an ill-advised 3-point try while nursing the lead over the final two minutes.
“You shouldn’t even be in that situation,” Glenn said. “The other ones that we’ve had close at the end like that, we’ve done a decent job of managing.”
Four of Scott County’s wins, and now three of its defeats, have come by single digits. The Cards’ only other one-point loss in recent memory was to Westchester (California) in the championship of the 2018 Beach Ball Classic.
Surratt (23 points, nine rebounds) was a thorn in the Cardinals’ side all evening, but a bigger issue was the Generals’ across-the-board success from 3-point range.
Seven different Lafayette shooters sank at least one bonus ball on a night when the visitors — riding in on a five-game losing streak — went 12-for-23.
Jayd Huynh, who entered the game averaging 3.8 points per game, buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter, alone, as Lafayette raced to a 26-20 lead.
Campbell DeYoung and Nick Napier nailed consecutive threes to close the half and maintain Lafayette’s lead at 39-31.
Chase Grigsby, Elias Richardson and Aaron Leake all delivered go-ahead baskets in the final 4:18 for the Cardinals. Surratt scored nine of the Generals’ last 12 points.
The loss spoiled a brilliant night by Terrin Hamilton, who racked up 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for SC. Richardson (14), Leake (13) and Mikaleb Coffey (10) all scored in double figures.
“There comes a point when we’ll turn the corner,” Glenn said. “I feel like we’re in the turn. There’s just a couple of things we have to do to tighten things up.”
