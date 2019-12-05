Tuesday night's season-opening loss for the Scott County boys' basketball team wasn't unprecedented. But admittedly spoiled Cardinal fans have to dig in the archives for a while.
“Coach (Chris) Willhite and I were talking on the way back, how many times have we gone on the road to play a team like Ballard and started the season 0-1?” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “Probably more often than not, if you look back.”
Prior to the career of the recently graduated dream team that capped its career with three consecutive 11th Region championships, SC took on Ballard to start six consecutive seasons from 2009-10 to 2014-15 and lost each one, five of them on the road.
Scott County christened a new era with an 80-69 loss at Bullitt East that was significantly tighter than that score indicates. And while the Cards had to digest some home cooking and no small side dish of disappointment, they rode away with plenty of reason for optimism about the journey ahead.
“It was a good test on the road,” Glenn said. “I told them in the locker room, don't get used to that, losing is not something we want to do very often, but we can take a lot from this one. We played good enough to win.”
Two of the state's top players showcased their skills in a game-within-a-game of 'can-you-top-this?'
SC's Terrin Hamilton exploded for a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds. Zak Perdew countered with 30 for Bullitt East, including 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Hamilton, the only Scott County player who saw substantial varsity time last season, received ample support from Elias Richardson (16 points) and Aaron Leake (13).
“At one point we were up four, and Terrin got a steal and a dunk, then went down with a cramp. Just in the minute and 15 seconds he wasn't in there, we lost the lead,” Glenn said. “I told him tonight, the past two years he played for us in certain situations and was a nice complementary player. Tonight, when we needed him to take over, he did just that. We need that from him every night.”
On a night that defined the term “game of runs,” the Chargers enjoyed the last one.
Bullitt East used a 23-16 fourth quarter edge to expand what was 57-53 lead with eight minutes left. Scott County closed the gap to two, 61-59, with five minutes remaining before giving up six consecutive points.
Catch-up mode only widened what was already a fat foul disparity. SC was whistled for 27 of the 44 fouls in the game. The Chargers went 28-for-45 from the line, while the Cardinals sank 15 of 23.
“We've got to be able to guard a little bit without fouling. But that sometimes happens in a tough environment on the road,” Glenn said. “I'm really proud of the guys for answering the bell a few times. It was back-and-forth all night. We punched them, then they punched us. Terrin Hamilton the second half, he really answered the bell.”
Hunter Brogan and Will Blanford each added 11 for Bullitt East, including a 8-for-10 showing from Brogan at the charity stripe.
Bullitt East closed it out with an 8-2 run in the final minute.
“We cut it to three with about a minute and a half left," Glenn said. “Then with about a minute to go we ran a play out a timeout where we got Aaron the ball straight wide open at the top of the key. It just hit the rim and popped out. They got the rebound and hit their free throws from there.”
Scott County capped the first quarter with a 15-6 run to build a 24-16 advantage. Bullitt East battled back with a 14-2 surge and grabbed a 31-29 lead with four minutes remaining in the half
It was 40-36 Chargers after a first half in which both teams lit it up from the field. SC shot 65 percent, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, while four threes and 10 made free throws supplemented BE's 59.1 percent performance.
“The one negative for us in the first half was we had only one offensive rebound,” Glenn said. “Now, I think we shot 65 percent, but there were a couple of times where we just let them go up and get it.”
SC squared away that situation with eight second-chance boards in the second half and owned a narrow 30-29 overall advantage on the glass.
Six different Chargers sank 3-pointers, and it's safe to say Perdew, who nailed three, was responsible for whatever space the Cardinals gave his teammates.
“Bullitt East was impressive the way they attacked and spread the floor. Perdew probably had the ball 80 percent of the time,” Glenn said. “They're a really good team. Perdew played a heck of a game. I've heard he's the preseason player of the year up there, and he showed why.”
Chase Grigsby dished out four assists for Scott County. Glenn also hailed Mikaleb Coffey's six points and six rebounds off the bench.
SC committed twice as many turnovers (18) as Bullitt East.
“We just have some little things to clean up,” said Glenn, who takes over this season after Billy Hicks' 25 magical seasons at the helm. “Mainly rebounds and a few bad turnovers that were unforced. There were a couple of times where nobody even trapped us and we just made a bad pass.”
The challenging early road swing continues Friday night at Bardstown before three consecutive home games against Lexington Catholic, Lexington Christian and Jeffersonville (Indiana) nest week.
Bullitt East (24th District) and Bardstown (19th) won those respective championships last winter. And SC knows no matter who is wearing the uniforms or standing in the coach's box, they are assured of everyone's best shot.
“It was a great atmosphere. They had a big, loud student section,” Glenn said. “We saw that we have a lot of potential, and now we just hope to carry that over. The biggest plus is that this is only game one. Now we take what we learned and get ready for Bardstown.”