It took eight-and-a-half sometimes dreadful quarters of January thaw, but Scott County finally figured out how to freeze Frederick Douglass on Thursday night.
The result was a clinic in team defense and toughness that showed SC may have the goods to challenge for 42nd District and 11th Region boys' basketball titles once again, regardless of the record and the roller coaster to get there.
SC avenged two prior double-digit defeats, including a decisive loss in the Toyota Classic final five days earlier, with a 73-67 victory of greater significance. The Cardinals leapfrogged the Broncos to second place in the district standings and stayed alive for the regular season title.
“We needed one like that,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “That's as good a job as we've done guarding as a unit. It's taken a minute to evolve, but hopefully the more experiences we have such as this, we'll be ready.”
Aaron Leake led SC (10-12 overall, 2-2 district) with a career-high 28 points, while Terrin Hamilton amassed 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Chase Grigsby, Josh Bredwood, Mikaleb Coffey and Jeremy Hamilton shared the remaining offensive load in the absence of second-leading scorer Elias Richardson (flu symptoms) while frustrating Frederick Douglass (15-8, 2-3) with physical, self-sacrificing defense.
“They had us down 2-0 in our feud with them, and coming into this we were one player short,” Leake said. “We definitely all needed to step up, especially as a defensive unit on DaShawn Jackson. He's a good driver.”
SC lured Jackson, who scored 33 in Saturday's 90-81 Broncos' triumph, into three first-half fouls. Bredwood set the tone early by throwing his body in front of the slashing junior to draw a thunderous charge.
Jaylan Green topped Douglass with 22 points. Jackson wound up with 21 but shot only 5-for-15 from the field.
“I just play as hard as I can every single second for the glory of God,” Bredwood said. “Elias was out, so we knew we had to step up on defense, because we couldn't rely on his offense. We all had to come together and play as one.”
Leake's 3-pointer beat the third-quarter horn to give Scott County a 52-46 lead. The younger Hamilton brother, a sophomore who played a career-long 24 minutes in Richardson's absence, swatted a shot early in the fourth period that seemed to deliver the message this wouldn't be Douglass' night.
The Broncos didn't go away, naturally, and closed it back to 63-59 on Aidan Reid's 3-pointer with two minutes to go. A series of stops, leading to consecutive buckets from Bredwood and Leake, sealed the deal.
“Biggest thing I saw last time, Toyota Classic, it was transition more than anything else. Took the ball out, made a pass, shot it in, ran it over our back,” Glenn said. “We didn't let them do that tonight. That's a big difference when we play anybody that's that type of team. Part of that might have been all the minutes Jeremy Hamilton played. He played his butt off tonight. He's a rough rider. We need a rough rider.”
Aside from the collective effort on Jackson's drives, the 6-foot-6, elder Hamilton requested the defensive assignment and gave Douglass' star fits with his wing span. Hamilton had a double-double by halftime on a night where he and Leake never saw a break.
His one-timer, tomahawk dunk off a Grigsby steal also sent an early message, capping a 10-0 run after Douglass enjoyed its own sequence of 11 unanswered points to take a short-lived, 13-6 lead.
Having seen the movie twice in recent weeks, Scott County felt calm and self-assured instead of panicked.
“You're just able to sit down and watch the game, and I was able to chart how did they score? What made us break down so they scored?” Glenn said of the quick turnaround. “Then I watched the other one. We just kind of made a list of those things.”
SC led 32-30 at the half and never trailed after Leake's 15-footer with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Later, Leake's bomb at the buzzer stopped a 6-0 Douglass run after a series of turnovers cost SC a chance to push the lead into double digits.
Coffey's risk of life and limb to run through the scorer's table for a loose ball, while it cost him a few minutes of recovery time, typified the Cards' sense of urgency in that stretch.
“Huge plays,” said Leake, who was named DMK, CPA player of the game on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network. “Plus Jeremy came in there and got some huge rebounds, big blocks. Josh the same thing, everything on the defensive end. They all brought what we needed tonight.”
Glenn quickly cautioned that the huge win “(doesn’t) amount to a hill of beans” if Scott County fails to win its next district showdown against Bryan Station, which took place Friday night after press time.
Then it's a week off before a trip to Henry Clay for a game that could potentially force a coin flip for the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, which SC will host in the final week of February.
'We've just to keep doing what we're doing on the defensive end,” Leake said.
