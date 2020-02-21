A two-point third quarter doused any hopes of a second straight signature win Thursday night for the Great Crossing boys' basketball team.
Top-10 Oldham County increased its lead from seven points to 22 in that sputtering session and ultimately saddled GC with a 69-43 defeat.
Great Crossing, which pulled off an exhilarating road win two nights earlier at Tates Creek, concludes its inaugural regular season with a 14-16 record and will enter next week's District 41 playoffs at Franklin County High School as the No. 1 seed.
K.J. Tucker led the Warhawks with 12 points. Tim Fuller, a freshman, continued his late-season surge into GC's regular rotation with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Kalib Perry added nine points and six boards.
It was a rough offensive night for the Warhawks, who went 2-for-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot 27.8 percent from the field overall. GC also committed 15 turnovers. Two starters did not score.
Oldham County (26-3) never trailed and took command with its run of 19 consecutive points in the second half, ripping open what was a 33-26 advantage.
Xander Wagner-Rose scored 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting and notched nine rebounds to lead the Colonels, who reached the KHSAA final four two years ago and are coached by former Scott County standout Coy Zerhusen.
Deaton Oak finished with 14 points, including two of Oldham County's five 3-pointers. Nick Carter made six steals.
The Warhawks will take on the winner of a Monday play-in game between Frankfort and Frankfort Christian at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday with a Region 11 tournament berth in the balance.
