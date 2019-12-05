Every new enterprise, whether it’s launching an orange ball through a 10-foot-high orange rim or selling widgets, covets a prolific grand opening.
A senior-heavy Great Crossing boys’ basketball lineup probably even expected one Tuesday night in the new high school’s inaugural game against West Jessamine.
The visiting Colts dealt the Warhawks a much different dose of reality in the form of a 66-46 loss, one that gave GC a glimpse of what happens in Kentucky schoolboy hoops when you leave your A-game in the locker room.
“Not a good debut. We're a senior team, and sometimes on a senior team with kids that haven't played before, they think they're going to come out and it's going to be a little easy,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Hopefully it's a wake-up call for them. You would have thought our last scrimmage (a loss to George Rogers Clark) would have been a wake-up call, but they just didn't play hard. They didn't play hard at all.”
Crafty, slashing guard DeAjuan Stepp led four scorers in double figures with 17 points for defending 48th District champion West Jessamine. Nate Breeden and Clayton Winter each added 12 points, while Daniel Waters turned in 10.
K.J. Tucker scored the first bucket in school history and led the Warhawks with 17 points. Michael McKenzie added 11.
West Jessamine harassed the explosive McKenzie and point guard Neil Baker into combined 4-for-31 shooting, and Great Crossing struggled to 18-for-67 (26.9 percent) on the night.
Page was more concerned with a lack of energy than any numeric shortcomings.
“We showed zero effort from start to finish,” Page said. “A little stretch in the second quarter we made a couple of shots. We missed a lot of shots, and if you make a few shots, you maybe look better, but it doesn't matter. If you come with the effort we came with, you're not beating anybody.”
Great Crossing led briefly in the second quarter and trailed only 27-24 at the half.
The Warhawks were sabotaged by a scoring drought that encompassed most of the third period. Between McKenzie’s drive to the basket in the opening minute and Baker’s two free throws in the closing seconds, West Jessamine scored a dozen points without a reply.
Fast break layups became the rule in the second half, with the Colts either scoring off turnovers or finding leaks in the Warhawks’ defensive pressure.
“We got down 10 or 12. We had to extend (the press), which we don't really want to do, but at the same point we came up on the backside of it twice in a row, no idea why. We specifically said, 'stay back,' and we came up twice in a row,” Page said.
“How many times did they beat us up and down the floor? They were 15-for-25 from the field in the second half, and I'd have to watch the film to be sure, but I bet seven of them were just layups, just pushing the ball up the court.”
Waters, Winter, Breeden and Stepp each scored six points during a 27-18 surge to put it away in the fourth.
Stepp, whose drives to the basket ended in either hard-fought layups or offensive fouls in the first half, served up four assists on the other side of intermission.
Page hailed Tyler Sparks’ willingness to sacrifice his body and draw those early player control fouls as a bright spot.
“First half (Stepp) didn't have a single assist. Then he passed the ball a little bit in the second half,” Page said. “He was 6-for-18 (tonight), shot 17 percent from three last year, so I told the kids just stay back on him and let him shoot threes until he can prove otherwise.”
Neither odd-numbered quarter was an offensive bonanza for Great Crossing, which trailed 14-6 after eight minutes. Stepp scored six for West Jessamine in a 10-2 start.
Jaylen Barber’s put-back before the buzzer provided his only points on a night where he was held in check by foul trouble.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Ty Schureman and McKenzie closed the gap early in the second quarter, and Tucker’s trifecta capped a personal 7-0 run to give the Warhawks the lead at 21-20.
“It's going to be hard to win games when Neil and Mike are 4-for-31, even with great effort,” Page cautioned. “If we cut harder, move harder offensively, those shots will open up.”
McKenzie knocked down one of two free throws before Breeden’s three reclaimed the lead for West Jessamine. Baker’s drive put GC back in front, but Stepp and Landon Pugh combined to give the Colts the final four points of the half.
Stepp also hauled down 14 rebounds to amass the Colts’ 46-35 cushion in that department.
Mounting frustration with their inability to put the ball in the basket seemed to wreak havoc with the Warhawks’ hustle at the other end.
“We ask for (effort) every day in practice. We struggle to get it most days, and it carried over to the game,” Page said. “You make shots, that can change your excitement level. But we try to tell them at all levels, don't let making shots determine your level of effort. You can give effort on defense.”
It wasn’t the liftoff a senior nucleus of McKenzie, Tucker, Baker and Barber had in mind. Their coach hopes a humbling result out of the gatre becomes a motivational tool.
“In this situation they sat back, kind of chose their school. I think they thought coming together was going to be easier. The ball would be thrown up, and everything would work out. They learned a hard lesson this evening,” Page said. “I do know we're better than this, but reality says we're not. When you lose by 20 points, the records don't lie.
“We stood around a lot on offense. We didn't cut, didn't drive. We just didn't play hard, flat out just didn't play hard. At the end of the day that's 100 percent on me. I've got to figure out a way to get them to play hard or find kids that will play hard. That's one great thing about basketball: You only need five.”
Great Crossing hosts Bryan Station at 7:30 p.m. Friday and travels to Paris High School for a 6 p.m. Saturday showdown with Ryle.
Both opponents are within the Warhawks’ reach … if they grow from Tuesday’s travails.
“Bryan Station likes to run the ball up and down the court, and if we don't get back, it could be another night just like tonight,” Page said. “I hoped, thought maybe that when the lights turned on they would give a better effort like some days they give in practice, but unfortunately it didn't happen.”