Madison Southern saved its best for last Saturday night and dealt Great Crossing boys’ basketball a frustrating 11th Region defeat, 56-51, at Seabury Center on the campus of Berea College.
GC (12-11) led by five points at halftime of a contest that featured nine lead changes.
The Warhawks built that advantage from behind the 3-point arc, where K.J. Tucker hit all four of his attempts in the first half.
Michael McKenzie knocked down two more threes for Great Crossing, which transformed an early 15-10 deficit into a 30-25 lead at intermission.
Madison Southern (11-11) erased that margin and pulled even at 40. The Eagles built their largest lead of the night, eight points, in the final minute.
Tucker finished with 20 points, Neil Baker 11 and Michael McKenzie 10 for the Warhawks. Madison Southern limited GC center Jaylen Barber to three field goal tries in 28 minutes.
Chad Fugate matched Tucker with 20 to lead the Eagles, including seven of nine from the free throw line. Madison Southern went 15-for-18 at the stripe, while GC was awarded only five attempts all evening.
Great Crossing hosts Woodford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.