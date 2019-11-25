Now the Great Crossing High School can see where the boys' basketball bar is set statewide.
George Rogers Clark, Saturday's opponent in the second and final scrimmage of the preseason, wasn't a 41st District or even 11th Region rival to the Warhawks.
The Cardinals are a perennial power from a few exits down the interstate, however, and they appear in the top 25 of most anticipatory polls and power rankings.
All things considered, GC came away even more convinced after a 66-53 loss that it will be part of that conversation as the winter progresses.
“We saw glimpses, but it was a good test,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page. “Coach (Josh) Cook and I talked probably in May and scheduled this. He had no idea whether it would be any good for his team at that point, but all along I knew this would be a good one for us.”
Down by a baker's dozen after a 3-pointer by GRC's Jared Wellman made it 17-4 in the final minute of the first quarter, Great Crossing played it evenly for the balance.
The Warhawks even rallied to tie it at 20 on a 3-pointer by Michael McKenzie before Cards' big man Lincoln Bush scored seven consecutive points to put GRC back on track.
“Our difference is when we can defend at all, which is (the same as) most teams,” Page said. “We stopped defending for a couple of minutes. Almost got happy that we had tied the game back up, and with that happiness came a little lack of effort for a couple of minutes.”
Jerone Morton's layup and another Wellman three restored GRC's double-digit lead early in the third quarter, and GC never again crept closer than eight.
Bush had 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 at the line to go with nine rebounds. Morton added 15 and Wellman 13 for GRC.
McKenzie led Great Crossing with a game-high 25 points. K.J. Tucker added 13, while Jaylen Barber combined eight points with eight rebounds. Neil Baker dished out five assists.
GRC graduated three of its top four scorers from last season, but Page knew from his history coaching against the holdovers during his time at Scott County Middle School that they would be varsity-ready.
He is impressed by how quickly his own group of mostly JV-tested Warhawks have shown their strength at the next level.
“We've still got a lot of work to do. None of them really have varsity experience. I think Mike was in the rotation at Scott County before Christmas last year. They played basically end-of-game minutes for varsity,” Page said. “When you add it all together, we probably have less than 50 minutes of meaningful varsity action, and that might even be high. It may be 20.
“I thought going in when we got through July and we looked at the roster, I thought those kids' JV experience would translate to the varsity level to a certain extent. They all can compete at that level.”
Tucker was the only Warhawk to score for most of the first quarter until McKenzie checked into the game and went on a binge.
Barber's block set up McKenzie's end-to-end drive to start the second. That grew into a run of 11 unanswered points when Tucker tacked on a 360 and lay-in. That was followed by a Tye Schureman triple from the right corner and another Tucker spin move.
Morton briefly stalled the surge with a three before Schrureman's short pull-up jumper and Baker's drive-and-kick for a McKenzie bomb tied it.
“Neil Baker, we're trying to get him to dump the ball off when he gets in there,” Page said. “The last three quarters he was great. He had zero (assists) the other night. We talked to him a lot about distributing. I thought he played really well the last 24 minutes.”
Bush's inside-out game — a self-created layup, then a put-back, capped by a 3-pointer — changed the tone once again. It was 31-24 at the half.
Page's two points of emphasis after Tuesday's win over Carroll County were shot selection and help side defense. He saw progress in both areas, even if the tougher opponent made it more difficult to manifest on the scoreboard.
“We still took too many contested twos. We're really trying to focus in on let's get a great shot instead of a good shot,” Page said. “We took a couple of six, eight footers over a kid who was as big or bigger than us where we want them to kick it out, space the floor back out, get a better shot maybe one or two passes later.
For the second straight game, the Warhawks' opponent shot better than 50 percent. GRC was 25-for-49 while containing GC to 21-for-48 (43.8 percent).
McKenzie was a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 overall. His 3-pointer, and a Barber dunk by way of Baker, twice brought the Warhawks back within single digits midway through the third period.
Wellman's consecutive threes, the second off a Morton steal, crushed those comeback hopes. Eight straight points from John Gywnne, Wellman and Morton made it a 55-37 Cardinals' lead.
The Warhawks host West Jessamine (Dec. 3) and Bryan Station (Dec. 6) in their first-ever countable games .
“All in all, we'll take the effort, and we've got 10 days to hopefully get better,” Page said. “A week from Tuesday we go at it for real, and hopefully we can keep getting better these next six or seven practices we have before that game.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.