FRANKFORT — Opponents look at Great Crossing boys’ basketball 6-foot-8 center, Jaylen Barber, assess the other Warhawks’ propensity for driving to the hoop, and typically stand in some version of zone defense.
If streaky sophomore Tye Schureman gets into a different sort of zone while launching 3-pointers, as he did Friday night at Franklin County, the wisdom and success of those tactics are considerably diminished.
Three bombs by Schureman in the third quarter, followed by Michael McKenzie’s back-to-back daggers to fuel the fourth, turned a tie game at the half into a stifling 52-38 win as the Warhawks (9-9, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in the 41st District.
“Tye shooting like that, it makes a huge difference,” GC coach Steve Page said. “(Thursday) in practice he kind of got his mojo back, I thought, making a lot of shots and running around with confidence. I knew that we probably had a good opportunity to give him some shots.”
Great Crossing won the more important half of its weekend doubleheader on the road.
It nearly rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half before falling 54-50 Saturday night at Madison Central, sliding back to .500 in the process.
“That’s the kind of game where we feel like we can perform better than we are if we compete for 32 minutes,” Page said. “If we continue to get close to 32 and keep winning district games, when we get to the postseason hopefully we can put it all together.”
McKenzie and K.J. Tucker led the Warhawks with 13 points apiece in Friday’s slow-but-sure getaway. McKenzie also shared the team high of four assists with Neil Baker.
Schureman’s nine were the story of a third quarter in which GC carved out a 16-8 edge over Franklin County (7-8, 2-3). Barber scored six of his eight points on dunks.
With the Flyers unswervingly committed to their 2-3 zone, the Warhawks needed more than 4½ minutes to score at the outset of a first quarter that ended in a 7-7 tie.
“We just moved the ball around and waited to take a great shot,” McKenzie said. “It just opens up the floor for us. Instead of a good shot, we get a great shot out of it.”
Barber’s back door dunk and Tucker’s traditional 3-point play were the centerpieces of a 14-5 GC run. Joe Meador’s three triggered a 8-0 reply that retrieved the lead for Franklin County, coached by Scott County athletic hall of fame member Tony Wise.
Schureman’s first points of the night broke what had been a 24-24 deadlock at the half.
“We didn’t rotate and gave up a three and let them back in it. They made the hustle plays at the end of the first half that kept them in the game,” Page said. “I knew he would throw some different stuff at us. We were lucky enough to combat that stuff and come out with the victory.”
Great Crossing shot 51.2 percent from the field while holding Franklin County to 35 percent and forcing 17 turnovers. Thirty-nine points allowed are a low for the first-year program.
Tucker scored all 11 of his points Saturday night in the second half, nearly rescuing GC for a signature win on the road. His potential game-winning three narrowly missed with seven seconds left, and Madison Central knocked down two free throws to seal the deal.
Baker (14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) and Barber (12 points, 10 boards) each bagged a double-double for the Warhawks.
Braeden Ray (17), Kole Browne (14) and Trey Skaggs (12) led the Indians’ attack.
