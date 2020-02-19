LEXINGTON — One, last look at itself in perhaps the lowest point of its inaugural season helped inspire Great Crossing boys' basketball to the pinnacle, so far, on Tuesday night.
Beset by five losses in its previous six games, capped a frustrating flip of the script from city rival Scott County, GC spoiled Tates Creek by a thrilling, 57-53 verdict.
Tye Schureman's fifth and sixth 3-pointers of the game protected and then reclaimed the lead in the late stages. Michael McKenzie's free throw on a technical foul after a bizarre scene involving a Tates Creek fan confronting an official sealed the deal. It followed his heady foul of a Commodore shooter with just over one second left on the clock.
“We actually watched the Scott County film (a 68-49 loss) on Sunday,” GC coach Steve Page said. “For lack of better terms, they took it to us. It was a little bit of a wake-up call for our kids. They were a little miffed at themselves, which I think is a good thing. So I challenged the kids before the game. I said guys, if we don't pick it up, if we play like we have been, our season could be over next Tuesday.”
Schureman sank all but two of his long-range tries en route a career-high 18 points for GC (14-15). Jaylen Barber added 14 points, including a pair of key baskets in the fourth period, and seven rebounds.
Great Crossing's box-and-one defense held Amari Taylor of Tates Creek (15-12) to 18 points.
The Warhawks lead, once a baker's dozen at 40-27, was cut to 49-48 on a second-chance basket by Josh DuToit with 90 seconds to go.
Schureman surveyed the scene at the other end and took what admittedly might have been an ill-advised shot if it hadn't gone down.
“I didn't think that thing was going to go in,” Schureman said. “I saw Jaylen open under the basket, but I just flung that thing up and it went in. I don't know how it went in, I was hot tonight.”
Tates Creek was far from finished. Cion Townsend tied the game at 52 with consecutive slashing layups, sandwiched around an over-and-back call against Great Crossing.
It did nothing to dispel Schureman's certainty. He snapped the tie from nearly the same spot as the previous bomb.
“I was debating on calling timeout. We had an odd-man break, and Tye shot it with his feet going everywhere, but honestly when it left his hands I knew it was good, because it was pure,” Page said. “He made six threes, and it's been a while, so it's good for him to boost his confidence. We know he's a good shooter.”
Tates Creek, ranked in the state's top 25 almost the entire season but held to four points in the second quarter by resilient GC, missed its initial bid for the tie.
Taylor rushed across court for the rebound and made a beeline for the 3-point line as time ticked away. McKenzie reached for the ball and slapped Taylor's arm as he faced away from the basket before turning and banking in a prayer, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
The official on the scene ruled that the shot didn't count, removing the chance of a game-winning four-point play. Also, because the foul was on the floor, Taylor was entitled only to a pair of free throws in the double bonus.
It didn't sit with the home crowd, of course. Several Tates Creek spectator made the poor choice to rush the court, including at least one who was ejected from the building by security after accosting the official directly.
“We were (ahead) there. They had to make a free throw, miss a free throw and grab the rebound, so we were still in great position,” Page said. “Mike's foul, he didn't want to give up a three, which in the flow of the game was a great decision. It was the right call. He did it on his way away from the goal. Thank goodness he didn't since the kid banked it in, but at the same point it was a smart play by a senior.”
Taylor made one of his two free throws, but most importantly for Great Crossing, the home team was assessed a technical for the fans' behavior.
McKenzie also sank one before the Warhawks' automatic possession, and after a foul with 1.3 second remaining, Kalib Perry did the same to close out an emotional win.
It was only GC's second true road win outside the county or the district.
“It was a huge turning point,” Schureman said of the Scott County game. “I think that was the best loss we took all season, because that really turned on the engines for the rest of the season. Tonight we just played so together. This is the best game I've ever played in, in my career., My teammates, I love them to death.”
K.J. Tucker also drew a key offensive foul in the fourth quarter to highlight the Great Crossing defense, which held the Commodores to 42.9 percent shooting, forced 13 turnovers and allowed only seven offensive rebounds.
GC led 31-22 at the half and 42-32 going into the final period. Taylor scored all but five of his points before halftime.
The Warhawks host Oldham County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before taking on Frankfort or Frankfort Christian at 8:15 p.m. next Tuesday in Franklin County's for the District 41 semifinals and a trip to regions.
While Warhawks are the No. 1 seed, No. 4 Frankfort dealt GC its initial district loss after six consecutive victories in last week’s league finale.
“Before the game we talked about how we want to make this a little mini-season into the district,” Page said. “Yes, we wanted to win, but winning wasn't the goal tonight. Playing with more enthusiasm, playing for each other, playing the right way, that was our goal. If we came out with a victory from that goal, then that's even better for us.”