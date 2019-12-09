Soon enough, Great Crossing boys' basketball will win games in bunches and in dramatic fashion, making Friday night's last-second agony nothing but a hazy memory.
Until then, cut the Warhawks a little slack if the end of their back-and-forth showdown with the Bryan Station Defenders disrupts a good night's sleep or two.
A three-point bid by Myles Morones rattled off the rim, but James Lindsay's right-place, right-time rainbow from the top of the key found net and gave Bryan Station its initial win of the season at hungry newcomer GC's expense, 58-57.
What could the Warhawks have done differently?
“Rebound the ball,” coach Steve Page said. “I would have to see it on film, but I think we kind of ran toward the rim, and a long rebound got over top of us. But we defended it well. Give the kid credit. No matter what, he still makes a big shot.”
Great Crossing called timeout and rehashed a play from an overtime junior varsity game earlier in the week with the six-tenths of a second that remained, but the shot fell well short of the basket as the buzzer sounded.
The Warhawks gave up eight unanswered points to fall behind by four with 2:09 remaining before storming back to give itself a chance at the program's initial win. Ty Schureman benefited from the shooter's bounce on a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:31 to go.
Bryan Station answered with two free throws, but their missed front end of a one-and-one left the door open on the next trip, Michael McKenzie sandwiched a driving layup and two go-ahead free throws around that squandered opportunity.
“Mike didn't make a shot in the first half and ended with 17 (points),” Page said. “He came alive.”
K.J. Tucker led four Warhawks in double digits with 18, including three 3-pointers. Schureman served up 11, while center Jaylen Barber bolstered the cause with 10.
GC fed Barber early and often during a third-quarter rally that turned a 31-25 halftime deficit into a 43-40 lead.
“I drew something up on the fly to feed Jaylen, and he scored three or four buckets down low. Him getting three (fouls), then four, took us out of being able to go high-low with him,” Page said. “We had to take him off the floor. We’re trying to get him to go play at the rim. Let the little ones go out. We're trying to teach them everybody but Jaylen needs to be taking charges and blocking shots.”
Barber also led Great Crossing with seven rebounds, but the Warhawks were badly outnumbered (34-20) in that category.
“You're not going to wain many games doing that, but again, if it was 33-21, we'd have won the game,” Page said. “Our effort was better. It wasn't perfect, but it was better. I was just happy with them tonight how we competed.”
Schureman banked in a running shot to give GC a 50-46 lead before Bryan Station briefly retook command.
Pierre Petit Frere led the Defenders with 14 ponts. Trent Grundy added 10. Lindsay, Crishawn Yocum and Skylor Riley each emerged with eight, while Morones, a holdover from the Bryan Station team that reached the 42nd District final in 2017-18, chipped in seven.
Morones' bid from the deep left wing was Bryan Station's 22nd 3-point try of the night. The Defenders knocked down nine. They'd shown conflicting tendencies in their affinity for the deep ball on the young season.
“We've got to do a better job with back side defense,” Page said. “They were due to make some shots. They're a very quick, athletic team, so they're going to attack the bucket hard. We knew that. I think we only took one charge.”
Great Crossing sputtered out of the gate for the second consecutive game, trailing 11-8 after one quarter.
Unlike Tuesday's West Jessamine contest, when a brief second-quarter uprising was the beginning and end of their comeback bid, the Warhawks kept the Defenders in sight for the long haul.
“I told the kids at halftime, you've got a new program. The first win is the hardest one that you're ever going to have,” Page said. “I just feel like when we get over the hump that the ball's going to start rolling. Tonight, we get one more rebound, we win the game.
“When we get over the hump, we're going to be fine. It’s frustrating. Like I told them, I woke up the other night at 4 in the morning, couldn't sleep. Watched the film after and just had to kind of leave the house after that. I told them if I can't sleep tonight, at least it won't be for the same reason.”
That reason wore No. 14 in a black-and-green jersey and missed five of his previous seven shots on the night.
“At the end of the day, give the Lindsay kid all the credit in the world. He made a heck of a shot,” Page said. “Any time you lose a close game, as a coach no matter how it happens, you think of something you could have done differently, but that's how the ball bounces.”
