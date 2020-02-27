Time, and probably the law of averages, weren't on the side of Scott County boys' basketball Wednesday night.
Yet fittingly, a team that persisted through all the ups and downs of a supposed rebuilding year dug out of the hole that threatened to swallow its season and added an unforgettable win to its program's rich folklore.
After trailing for almost the entire second half, SC rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to tie Bryan Station on Aaron Leake's turnaround jump shot with five seconds remaining in regulation.
Boosted by sophomore sub Jeremy Hamilton's back-to-back buckets at the outset of overtime, SC held on for a 64-63 triumph in the District 42 semifinals on its home court.
Scott County (16-15) advances to next week's Region 11 tournament, where it is the three-time defending champion, and will host Frederick Douglass for the district title and seeding privileges at 8 p.m. Friday.
Terrin Hamilton finished with a game-high 26 points and hurdled 1,000 for his career. Eleven SCHS athletes, including six boys, have hit that milestone since the 2016-17 season.
Leake added 21 points for Scott County. He and Hamilton were a combined 15-for-21 from the free throw line in the second half and overtime.
Sixteen lead changes characterized the third thriller of the season between the two evenly matched rivals. SC won them all by a grand total of five points.
As was the case in rounds one and two, Bryan Station (12-18) had the final shot with a chance to extend the game. SC's defense stifled all options around the 3-point line, however, and Myles Morones could only drive for a relatively meaningless layup as time expires.
James Lindsay led the Defenders with 24 points. Trent Grundy chipped in 16.
SC trailed by five when Josh Bredwood hit a jumper with about a minute left. Leake sandwiched three free throws around a Grundy drive, and a missed front end of a one-and-one by Bryan Station set up Leake's spinning equalizer from just inside the foul line.
Terrin Hamilton hit one free throw in OT before his brother's consecutive cash-ins via the offensive glass.
Lindsay twice cut the margin to one on a deep three and a drive, and Grundy earned a five-second call to give Bryan Station a chance at the lead. The Defenders missed a layup with late defensive help from the Hamiltons, however.
Leake sank two free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining for the final margin,
Terrin Hamilton was the only player to enter the season with prior varsity starting experience for Scott County, which earned first-year head coach Tim Glenn his initial playoff victory.
