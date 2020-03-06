RICHMOND – Five starters graduated. The hall of fame coach retired. The school's population shrank by more than half.
In late January, that new-look Scott County boys' basketball team sat three games south of the .500 mark, and the told-you-so whispers were audible from every corner of the 11th Region.
Everybody got the message about the demise of a dynasty except the Cardinals themselves. They circled the wagons, applied the lessons learned from a brutal schedule, and never backed down from their program's lofty, historical standard.
And with a 64-43 semifinal trouncing of Tates Creek on Thursday night at McBrayer Arena, everything new is old again: Scott County is back in the title game for the fifth consecutive season, seeking an unprecedented fourth straight title.
“Right around Toyota Classic time, hat was the big turning point for us. We began figuring one another out,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “It took a while for these guys to figure out what they're good at and what we're good at as a team. I think these guys have gotten themselves to the point where we'd be dangerous to play anybody.”
Scott County (18-16) will take on its sternest playoff rival of the past quarter century, Lexington Catholic (32-2), in Saturday's title game at 5 p.m.
The Cardinals saved their most stifling defensive performance of the season for the most important stage. Tates Creek (17-14) shot 30.9 percent from the field. SC erased all doubt by holding the Commodores scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.
“We knew they weren't a great shooting team, so we just had to tough against the drive and physical in the middle,” said junior Elias Richardson, who finished with 13 points, seven boards and three blocked shots.
Terrin Hamilton showed the way with 19 points and 16 rebounds, leading a whopping 51-30 advantage in the latter category.
Joining those two in double digits for the second straight game was Mikaleb Coffey, who scored 11 points against the team with which he played as a freshman and sophomore.
Coffey's 3-pointer at the second quarter horn sent Scott County to the locker room with a 35-20 lead. Creek never nudged closer than a dozen thereafter.
Most significantly, Coffey held Tates Creek star Amari Taylor to six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
“I watched the Madison Central (quarterfinal) film and saw Taylor score about 15 points in the first two minutes of the game, so what an incredible effort for Mikaleb to shut him down like that,” Glenn said.
Tates Creek starters scored a paltry 19 points. R,J. Smith led the Commodores with 10 off the bench.
It wasn't the sharpest shooting night for SC, either, at 33.9 percent, but 18 offensive rebounds were largely responsible for the Cards' prolific 21-for-28 tally from the free throw line.
The Commodores took their second and final lead of the night at 11-10 on consecutive Smith buckets off bounce passes into the paint late in the opening quarter.
Richardson's spin move along the left baseline regained the SC lead before the buzzer, and Chase Grigsby drained a 3-pointer to start the second quarter on the right foot.
Drives by Cion Townsend and James McKenzie, sandwiched around a deep three by Hamilton, kept Tates Creek within four before Scott County's 14-3 getaway to end the half. Hamilton and Coffey each chalked up five points during the run.
Richardson chalked up two steals and a blocked shot even after picking up his third foul to complicate the Commodores' mounting frustration in the third period.
Grigsby and Richardson buckets inflated the margin to 19 before a modest 11-4 rally from the Commodores, fueled by a Josh DuToit dunk and Seth Davis' 3-pointer.
Two free throws from Hamilton in the closing seconds quelled that anxiety, and the Cards locked it down for the duration.
Scott County is 9-4 since Jan. 30 and has won 11 consecutive region tournament games, including a 56-44 victory over Lexington Catholic in the 2017 title game.
Under Billy Hicks, the Cards became the first school to win three straight 11th Region crowns in more than 50 years. They've ridden out a season that included a combined five losses to district rivals Henry Clay and Frederick Douglass to earn another shot at the prize.
For much more about the semifinal triumph, please see Saturday's News-Graphic.