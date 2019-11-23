Most basketball coaches and players will tell you preseason rankings have little more intrinsic value than the paper on which they're printed.
Of course, that won't stop the Great Crossing High School boys' basketball from using some statewide observers' perception of them – or lack thereof – as a source of motivation.
Some summer and fall predictions, projections, guesses, call them what you will, assigned the Warhawks to a spot among the second five in the 11th Region .Others appeared to forget or ignore GC completely.
That's news to senior guard K.J. Tucker, who recognizes that he's not a household name to some folks but also knows he was good enough to make the Scott County roster on three consecutive teams that made it to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Sweet 16. Twice, he had a medal placed around his neck as a state runner-up.
Put him on the court with at least three other players who contributed to that championship tradition across town in Michael McKenzie, Jaylen Barber and Neil Baker, and Tucker is convinced it won't take the Warhawks long to earn everyone's respect.
“We've got a lot of upperclassmen this year, so I don't expect anything short of what it would have been if we stayed over there,” Tucker said.
“I think we've got a good chance to make a run at the region. We're going to shock a lot of people.”
McKenzie, an athletic guard who is equally adept at filling it up and finding other options on the fast break, has the potential to be one of the top players in the region. Tucker and the 6-foot-8 Barber joins him in double figures Tuesday night in GC's first exhibition game, a 79-54 win over Carroll County.
Coach Steve Page expects no shortage of perimeter prowess from Baker and sophomore Tye Schureman, among others.
“I can't speak to what they did over there, but especially as sophomores, that was pretty much the JV team over at Scott County. I know Mike and Jaylen played varsity last year, but KJ and Neil were the figureheads on the JV team, so that definitely helps,” Page said. “They seem to like to play together, which is a big thing, and I think they came here hoping to set history in year one, so that's kind of their goal. Hopefully they'll be able to do so.”
Tucker, Barber and Baker all enrolled at Great Crossing, joining McKenzie and bringing the band back together, so to speak, after the trio played for SCHS over the summer.
The transition left the Warhawks with eight seniors and a boatload of options that most established programs would consider themselves fortunate to have in their corner.
“No one had hope for us in the region or the district, an we're ready to prove people wrong and show what this team is capable of this year. We're just waiting for the first game to come around the corner,” Barber said. “They probably forgot about us. I don't think anyone realized how many tools we have on this team and what we can do.”
Tim Fuller, a freshman, joined the senior quartet in the starting lineup for the preseason opener. Barber, who established his varsity presence as a rim protector the past two years but has improved his offensive game by leaps and bounds, is eager to see how GC's talent blends together.
“I bring the size. Michael's a shooter. Neil is more of a shot creator. He runs the offense. He's the floor general,” Barber said. “K.J. is another shooter and a second floor general. I believe we're going to be more of a shooting team. We all gel together pretty well, so we're ready for anything.”
Players say the sudden change in who decided to play where hasn't hampered Great Crossing's progress at all since open gym commenced.
“We've grown up with each other. We've played summer ball with each other,” Tucker said. “We've never really been split up totally. We have a lot of good chemistry on the team.”
Coaches are the voice of caution, of course. Page said there has been a learning curve as the Cardinals-turned-Warhawks get accustomed to the new coaching staff's expectations.
And what a staff it is out of the gate. Page's assistants include Tim Fuller Sr., whose resume includes numerous Division I college stops, and two ties to the Scott County dynasty, Matt Walls and Tamron Manning.
“I respect them a lot. They have a lot of experience. They really know what they're talking about,” Tucker said of the staff. “You just buy in and learn from them. They're setting is on the right path for sure and getting us ready for the next level.”
Now it's a matter of working through any first-year communication barriers.
“They're used to passing the ball to each other in the same uniform. While they've got the stuff there, it's kind of like starting over, because no two coaches do everything alike,” Page said. “As much as they went through at Scott County, we're doing things slightly different over here. It's kind of a start-over process in everything other than the fact that they're familiar with each other. That's just the nature of anywhere you go.”
One thing is certain: There will be no reinvention of the wheel in terms of the style historically preferred by the county's players and spectators, alike.
“It's going to be a high-scoring game,” Barber said of a typical Great Crossing showcase. “We're going to get in and go. We'll have open layups, and we'll be able to run the offense when we need to.”
“We're going to get out and run for sure,” Tucker echoed. “We've got a lot of good guard play. We have a lot of bigs at the basket that can get rebounds and finish. We're going to run people to death.”
Tucker also agreed with his coach's statement earlier in the preseason that several Warhawks have the ability to put up 15 or 20 points in a game, depending on the opponent's style of play and other factors.
“No matter who we play every night, somebody's going to have a mismatch somewhere, because you can't guard all of us,” he said. “We've got a lot of people who can put up a lot of points inside and out.”
Other seniors on the roster are Bryce Hearn, Skylar Feezor, Xavier Parret and Jalen Austin. Some are out for basketball for the first time in two years or more.
Varsity positions that used to be at a premium suddenly have doubled. Page is excited about how it well benefit the growth of the sport as a whole.
He's also preaching defense, which the players know is directly related to their ability to score in bundles.
“We're still kind of figuring out what kind of team we are on defense right now,” Tucker said. “I think with the amount of guards we have, we can pressure the ball really hard and get into people, make people turn the ball over. I think we can get a lot out of our defense.”
Again, on paper, being in the Frankfort-based 41st District instead of SC's Lexington-centered 42nd gives GC a smoother ride to its long-term goals.
“I'm a senior. I don't expect anything less than going back to Rupp Arena,” Tucker said. “That's the ultimate goal. We're not looking for anything past this. This is our last shot. We're going to take it as far as we can.”
There will be at least two “battles of the birds” on Dec. 19 and Feb. 14.
Great Crossing and Scott County also could meet two other times – in the championship of the Toyota Classic, and in the region tournament.
Either would be a dream come true for the players who changed colors in the offseason.
“I'm looking forward to playing my bros. I love them to death. I'm just looking forward to the game and see what's the outcome. Who's the better bird?” Barber said. “It's not like football. Basketball should be pretty even. I'm excited to see who comes out with the victory.”
“It's going to be pretty fun for sure,” Tucker said. “I can't wait to get the gym sold out and have everybody in here. The student section is great. It doesn't matter what sport. Volleyball, soccer, whatever. Everybody's showing up.”
Those programs made their mark with district titles and regional tournament appearances in the fall. Regardless of what the polls say, it's no upset if boys' basketball follows in their sneaker tracks.
GCHS boys’ basketball
Varsity roster
SENIORS
Jalen Austin
Neil Baker
Jaylen Barber
Skylar Feezor
Bryce Hearn
Michael McKenzie
Xavier Parret
K.J. Tucker
JUNIORS
Jalen Austin
Tyler Sparks
SOPHOMORES
Kalib Perry
Tye Schureman
Dominick Smiley
Carson Walls
FRESHMAN
Tim Fuller
COACHES
Steve Page (head coach)
Matt Walls (JV)
Tim Fuller (freshman)
Tamron Manning (assistant)
Vince Dawson (assistant)
Schedule
(home games
unless otherwise noted)
DECEMBER
3 West Jessamine7:30 PM
6 Bryan Station8:00 PM
7 vs. Ryle, at Paris6:00 PM 10 at East Jessamine7:30 PM
14 Lincoln, Indiana2:00 PM17 Franklin County7:30 PM
19 at Scott County7:30 PM
21 vs. N. Laurel (Woodford) 3:00 PM27-29 Logan County tournament
JANUARY
3 at Lincoln County7:30 PM7 Frankfort7:30 PM10 at Trinity7:30 PM
11 Douglass7:30 PM14 Western Hills7:30 PM
17 at Franklin County6:00 PM18 at Madison Central7:30 PM
22-25 Toyota ClassicTBA
28 at Western Hills6:00 PM
FEBRUARY
1 at Madison Southern7:30 PM4 Woodford County7:30 PM8 Fern Creek7:30 PM
10 Frankfort Christian7:00 PM
11 at Frankfort7:00 PM
14 vs. Scott County7:30 PM
18 at Tates Creek8:00 PM
20 Oldham County7:30 PM
District: 41 (with Franklin County, Frankfort, Frankfort Christian and Western Hills)
Region: 11
Outlook: Great Crossing figures to be in the thick of the 41st District race. Four of the five projected starters are seniors who played together three years at Scott County and were part of regional championship teams.
Michael McKenzie, K.J. Tucker and Neil Baker give the Warhawks a three-headed monster in the backcourt, and Jaylen Barber is a 6-foot-8 force in the low post.
GC and rival Scott County could meet up to four times, and will face each other at least twice during the regular season.
