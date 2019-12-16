Scott County arguably drew the toughest Indiana opponent, fourth-ranked Jeffersonville, for the marquee game of Saturday's Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge Cup.
Even on a schedule that features Lexington Catholic, Henry Clay, Oldham County and Paul Laurence Dunbar, it could be the Cardinals' most stern challenge of the regular season.
SC passed with flying colors, and no small measure of a fight, in its 77-72 victory. Although they never trailed after first two minutes of the second quarter, the Cards staved off countless mini-rallies from the athletic, explosive Red Devils throughout.
“I don't think we're going to see a better team than that,” said SC senior forward Terrin Hamilton, who led the Cardinals (3-2) with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Elias Richardson racked up 14 points and seven boards for Scott County. Aaron Leake (12 points) and Mikaleb Coffey (11) made it four in double digits.
There may be a river and/or a bridge providing the geographic barrier, but stylistically and in terms of scoring punch and hoop savvy, Jeffersonville was every bit one of the Louisville teams that historically give SC all it can handle.
“This was about like playing Ballard. They've got five guys who can drive it on you, but they also had a little length,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I was worried about us being able to combat that length rebounding-wise, but that's as good as I've seen us put a body on people. I thought we did that as a team today, so I was really proud of them.”
Tre Coleman scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for Jeffersonville (3-2). Jacob Jones furnished 15 of his 22 in the second half.
Darin Starks added 11, all before intermission, to revive the Red Devils after the Cards exploded to a 10-0 lead out of the gate.
“It never fails. When you're up 10-0, you need to call timeout,” Glenn said. “That's I think a learning thing for us, too. When we started that game, we came out, we executed. We got wide open shots. We took our time. Then we started rushing a little bit. We thought we were hot, and I know sometimes you do get hot. We've got to continue to get good shots.”
Leake and Coffey drained 3-pointers to cap that sizzling start. Leake's pull-up jumper made to 12-1 before Jeffersonville scored the next dozen unanswered to end the quarter. Coleman drove for a tricky, off-balance hook to put the Red Devils in front, 13-12.
Coleman scored Jeffersonville's intiial bucket of the second period to give his team its final lead of the night. Two Hamilton free throws and Isaiah Haynes' 3-pointer put SC ahead to stay.
“We were a little sloppy on the play calls and could have done better on defense, gotten back and stuff,” Hamilton said of the momentum swing that gave away Scott County's initial advantage. “They're pretty big, solid. They're got really good guards and really good big men, and they're really disciplined.”
So were the Cardinals. After committing a mere four turnovers in its win Thursday night over Lexington Christian Academy, SC limited that number to five versus Jeffersonville.
Combine that with 53 percent shooting from the field and there were few empty possessions. Hamitlon's double-pump jumper from the right baseline and a Josh Bredwood three, in succession, staked SC to a 24-16 lead midway through the second period.
Jeffersonville sliced that margin back to four on four different occasions before the half. Coffey's rainbow three beat the horn for a 40-33 cushion.
“I was just so impressed with Mikaleb Coffey. The amount of basketball plays that he makes, between blocking the ball, deflecting the ball, being strong with it, distributing,” Glenn said. “He's not going to lead us in scoring usually, but so many things in his column get filled up. We really needed him. In a game like that, you need to have a guy like that doing stuff.”
Scott County landed its largest lead of a dozen, 46-34, on a fall-away 18-footer by Leake. Back stormed Jeffersonville with a 9-3 run on the shoulders of Jones, Coleman and Kobe Stoudemire.
Six consecutive points from Richardson and Hamilton and a deep three from Chase Grigsby made it 60-50 with eight minutes left.
Three-pointers down the stretch by Caleb Mason and Jones trimmed Jeffersonville's gap to four and three points, respectively, but the Cardinals stayed in control by sinking 13 of 15 free throws in the final period and 18 of 22 overall.
SC shot 87 percent from the line in its two week-ending wins.
“I said they were showing out for Coach (Billy Hicks),” Glenn said. “He likes to see that free-throw percentage.”
Hicks attended his first Scott County game of the season after being introduced before the opening tap as an honorary event captain. He retired last March with two state championships, seven title game appearances and more than 1,000 wins as a head coach in Kentucky.
Scott County's victory gave its state a sweep of the four Challenge Cup contests. Great Crossing, LaRue County and Collins all won by wide margins.
“That's a good win for us. That was heck of a job answering the bell,” Glenn said. “They gave us a tough assignment. We play better against a team like that.”
SC his the road for a Tuesday night test at Woodford County before hosting the inaugural Battle of the Birds with Great Crossing on Thursday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.