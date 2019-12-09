PARIS — Ryle made it clear from the opening tap that it was content to win Saturday night's boys' basketball battle at the Kentucky Bank Tip-Off Classic in ugly fashion.
After this weekend, Great Crossing is starting to think style points are overrated, too. A snail-paced game, but one the Warhawks had ample opportunity to win, slipped away in a flurry of fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
Tyler Bush and Donovan Robinson's bombs gave Ryle the lead, and Max Hill's bonus ball with 1:05 left allowed the Raiders to make it a free-throw shooting contest. The Raiders passed that test, as well, and escaped Redwine Gym with a 47-43 victory.
“Moral victories are worthless,” GC coach Steve Page said. “The kids need a win to get over the hump. We've got to find a way to get them a win. We were hoping it was (Friday) night, and we were one rebound away. We were hoping it would be tonight. We just don't seem to be playing with a lot of confidence.”
Bush led all scorers with 19 points. None were bigger than his trifecta from the left corner to launch the fourth quarter, erasing GC's modest 30-29 edge with the ninth and final lead change.
Neither team led by more than four points all game until Robinson's lone field goal of the night on Ryle's next possession.
“They were driving. We were unwilling to kind of step up,” Page said. “We tried to get them to take charges, and when you don't, and you leave your man, you leave a shooter open in the corner.”
Robinson drained four consecutive free throws in the final minutes to seal the fate for Great Crossing (0-3). Hill's triple gave him nine points to back Bush's big night.
K.J. Tucker (16) and Ty Schureman (11) provided most of GC's offense. Ryle shut out typical double-digit contributor Michael McKenzie, using a mildly active zone that cut off most of the Warhawks' easy routes to the basket.
“We didn't move the ball. We kept telling them to attack the gaps,” Page said. “We hardly moved the basketball, and when we did, we moved it late, so we weren't getting many open shots.”
Ryle (16-for-32, 50 percent) exercised more patience than Great Crossing (17-for-54, 31.5 percent),
Kalib Perry's hustle on the offensive glass kept the Warhawks afloat. The sophomore snagged six second chances and nine boards in all during his spot start.
“We knew they were a little bit bigger than other teams we've played, so we decided to go big,” Page said. “(Perry) gave us some good minutes. The downfall of that is he's Jaylen (Barber's) backup.”
GC lost Barber, its 6-foot-8 center, for most of the first half due to two quick fouls. Ryle showed no interest in pushing the pace to take advantage, though.
It was 7-7 at the end of one quarter, and that required a late 3-pointer from Schureman and two Tucker free throws on the Warhawks' side of the equation.
Baskets by Perry and Tucker capped an 11-4 run to give GC a 13-9 advantage at the 4:11 mark of the second.
“They made some big shots. They came in to muck it up, and they were able to kind of keep us at bay,” Page said. “We're having trouble scoring the ball. That's easy to define. You don't have to be a basketball genius to figure that out.”
Bush buried consecutive threes to restore Ryle's lead, but Tucker answered to take it back Perry's free throw made it 17-15 GC at the break.
Barber and Tucker scored in succession to create another four-point cushion in the third, but the Raiders notched the next six.
Schureman's second-chance, foul-line jumper at the third-quarter horn and Barber's putback to start the fourth gave the Warhawks their last lead.
Tucker, Schureman and Baker combined for four threes in the final eight minutes, but Ryle's run of eight unanswered points early in the period put GC in permanent catch-up mode.
It was the second frustrating loss for the Warhawks in 24 hours, but Page remains steadfast in his belief that one win will prove contagious.
The next opportunity is a trip to East Jessamine on Tuesday night.
“At the end of the year it doesn't matter how. Nobody cares what you won by or what you lost by,” Page said. “The great thing about Kentucky basketball is won-lost means absolutely zero at the end of the day, because we all get to play in the district tournament.
“We have seven district games, so we're in the same spot we were at the beginning of the week. Our season at the end of the day starts Dec. 17, and that's our first district game. We're playing to hopefully get better day by day.”