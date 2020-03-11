If you thought Scott County beating Lexington Catholic to win the 11th Region boys' basketball championship was hard, waiting to see whom the Cardinals would face in the KHSAA Sweet 16 proved to be downright excruciating.
A scheduling quirk that ran the boys' and girls' region tournaments concurrently at Eastern Kentucky University last week made SC the first team in the state to clinch a berth in the boys' state showcase Rupp Arena.
It also forced the Cards to sleep twice before learning its first-round opponent and gave them a three-day lull without having a chance to survey the entire bracket.
Everything is in stone now, though: Scott County (19-16) will take on 13th Region champion Knox Central (25-8) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the third of eight opening-round games.
SC and Knox Central are two of the six teams in the field that reached the Sweet 16 last year. The Cardinals have won an unprecedented four consecutive 11th Region titles, giving them the longest current streak in the field.
Both teams were surprise winners in their sections.
Knox Central, champion of the 51st District, avenged regular season losses to North Laurel and South Laurel before defeating Harlan County, 72-68, in the title game. The Panthers won their three games at regions by a total of only nine points.
Accustomed to its traditional perch as one of the top teams in the state, Scott County weaved perhaps the wildest Cinderella tale in its rich history.
The Cardinals won on the road over Frankfort and topped Tates Creek before stunning the top-ranked team in the KHSAA's RPI calculations, Lexington Catholic, 65-62, at McBrayer Arena.
It was a stunning turnaround for a team with five new starters and a first-year head coach (Tim Glenn) after a wild year in one of the state's toughest districts. Scott County twice sat three games below .500, including 9-12 with nine games remaining in the regular season, and enjoyed one other winning streak of longer than two games all winter.
Eight wins in its final nine games have Knox Central on a similar high as the Panthers take the hallowed floor. They also flaunt a much different starting lineup than the one that fell to Walton-Verona, 76-54, in last year's opening round.
Jevonte Turner, a junior, leads Knox Central with 22.6 points per game while also averaging 6.2 rebounds. His older brother, Kevionte Turner, checks in with 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Sophomore Isaac Mills (11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds per game) leads the Panthers on the glass. Zachary Patterson (14.9 ppg) and Andrew Sizemore (9.0 ppg) also make major contributions.
Region tournament MVP Terrin Hamilton (21.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg) averages nearly a double-double and brings the most state tournament experience for the Cardinals. He has been on the roster all four years in the current run.
Aaron Leake (14.6 ppg) and Elias Richardson (14.5 ppg) gave the Cardinals a three-pronged attack for much of the season, Mikaleb Coffey also doubled his season's scoring average during the region tournament while consistently locking it down defensively against each opponent's top player.
The other SC starter, point guard Chase Grigsby is second on the team with 37 3-pointers, trailing only Hamilton in that category.
Scott County never lost a first-round game in the coaching career of Billy Hicks, who retired last spring after guiding the Cardinals to 13 region titles, two state championships and seven appearances in the final.
While Knox Central is no pushover, it's a decidedly better draw for SC than the past two years, when the Cardinals had to take on Trinity (2018) and Covington Catholic (2019). Scott County won a thriller in each case on its way to the championship, where it lost to those same two schools (in flipped order, of course).
There are two common opponents: Scott County and Knox Central each faced Bryan Station and Clay County.
SC survived each of three sensational battles with the district rival Defenders, winning by a total of five points, including an overtime triumph in the district semifinals. Bryan Station nipped Knox Central, 70-69, in triple overtime.
Both teams lost to Clay County by similar margins: SC ,75-64, and Knox Central, 88-76.
The Cardinals are one of five teams in the draw with double-digit losses and the only one with fewer than 20 wins.
There's an undefeated team in the fray for the second consecutive year. Ashland Blazer (33-0) takes on Elizabethtown (27-3) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. John Hardin suffered its only loss of the season to Ashland in last year's opening round.
Wednesday's other first-round games on SC's half of the bracket feature Madisonville-North Hopkins (31-3) against Warren Central (26-7) at noon and McCracken County (30-5) and George Rogers Clark (28-7) at 8 p.m.
The SC-Knox Central winner takes on the McCracken-GRC survivor at 1:30 Friday.
Scott County defeated Warren Central in both the 2018 and 2019 final four.
Covington Catholic (29-5) joins Warren Central in qualifying for the third consecutive year and will take on West Jessamine (21-11) at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Male (31-4) takes on Collins (27-7) in a Thursday battle of two co-favorites, while Owensboro Catholic (21-14) against Martin County (22-12) is a surprise game in that pod.
Fern Creek (28-6) squares off with Hazard (29-5) in the other Sweet 16 match-up.
Ashland and Madisonville-North Hopkins join Knox Central as returnees from last year's field.
Half the teams in the draw — Scott County, Ashland, Male, Covington Catholic, Hazard, Elizabethtown, Warren Central and GRC — have won at least one state title in their history.