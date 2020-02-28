Time, and probably the law of averages, weren't on the side of Scott County boys' basketball in the District 42 semifinals at home Wednesday night.
Yet fittingly, a team that persisted through all the ups and downs of a supposed rebuilding year dug out of the hole that threatened to swallow its season and added an unforgettable win to its program's rich folklore.
After trailing for almost the entire second half, SC rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to tie Bryan Station on Aaron Leake's turnaround jump shot with five seconds remaining in regulation.
Boosted by sophomore sub Jeremy Hamilton's back-to-back buckets at the outset of overtime, SC held on for a 64-63 triumph.
“You talk about being resilient. I don't think we had a game like that in us beginning of the season,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “You could see them coaching one another, talking to one another, being solid and doing it in the right way like a team's supposed to do it. I'm just so tickled for them, because they wanted it so bad.”
Scott County (16-15) advances to next week's Region 11 tournament, where it is the three-time defending champion. It hosted Frederick Douglass for the district title and seeding privileges Friday night after press time.
Terrin Hamilton finished with a game-high 26 points and hurdled 1,000 for his career. Eleven SCHS athletes, including six boys, have hit that milestone since the 2016-17 season.
“We knew we could do it. We just had to put our minds to it and get to business,” the elder Hamilton said of the win. “It does really mean a lot to everybody, because not a lot of people played last year.”
Leake added 21 points for Scott County. He and Hamilton were a combined 15-for-21 from the free throw line in the second half and overtime.
“We just had to keep the ball in Aaron and Terrin's hands and let them work off one another,” Glenn said.
Sixteen lead changes characterized the third thriller of the season between the two evenly matched rivals. SC won them all by a grand total of five points — 71-70 in December, 56-53 in January, and this one, which had the look of Bryan Station payback for much of the second half.
As was the case in rounds one and two, Bryan Station (12-18) had the final shot with a chance to extend the game. SC's defense stifled all options around the 3-point line, however, and Myles Morones could only drive for a relatively meaningless layup as time expired.
James Lindsay led the Defenders with 24 points. Trent Grundy chipped in 16.
“Bryan Station is a really good team. They've always played us close and have a way of challenging us,” Jeremy Hamilton said. “They're very athletic and have young kids who can play up with them.”
Scott County's largest deficit was nine at 51-42 on a layup by Jaden Biggers with 5:15 remaining regulation. It was still a five-point margin before Josh Bredwood hit a jumper with 1:40 left.
Leake sandwiched three free throws around a Grundy drive. The missed front end of a one-and-one by Bryan Station set up Leake's spinning equalizer around Biggers from just inside the foul line.
Bryan Station missed six consecutive free throws during the fourth quarter and overtime to leave the door ajar. SC also went back to its bread-and-butter of the Billy Hicks era and used a half court trap with Mikaleb Coffey and Terrin Hamilton to force a series of crucial turnovers. On the flip side, the Cards had trouble finishing at the rim and taking full advantage.
“We've got to be tougher in a couple of those situations,” Glenn said. “We made a couple of turnovers in the fourth quarter that kind of got us in a down situation. We kind of changed our defense just slightly, and those guys, they wanted to. I said if we do it, you've got to commit to it. If we're gonna trap, we're gonna have to rotate, and you know what? They did it. They did a good job of kind of going back and forth, playing the heat and playing the pinch. But we got a little tired there. They did, too.”
Terrin Hamilton was fouled on a 3-pointer to start overtime but made only the first of the three free throws. He also was long with his next heavily contested jumper, but his younger brother was there for the follow-up.
Jeremy Hamilton wasn't finished. He then made a steal to set up a possession that ended with his second stick-back after an in-and-out jumper from Bredwood.
“Coach told me just crash the boards when everyone shoots,” said the younger Hamilton, who filled in after Coffey fouled out with 19 seconds left in regulation. “I just saw a perfect moment to get a putback and help out my team.”
Lindsay twice cut the margin to one on a deep three and a drive, and Grundy earned a five-second call to give Bryan Station a chance at the lead.
The Defenders missed a layup with defensive help from the Hamiltons, however. Beaten badly by a head fake at the foul line, Jeremy closed the gap and harassed Skyler Riley into an errant shot. Terrin reeled in the rebound.
Leake sank two free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining for the final margin.
Scott County led 13-10 after one quarter and 25-24 at the half thanks to an efficient early showing against the Bryan Station zone. Terrin Hamilton, Elias Richardson and Coffey hit first-quarter threes.
Glenn emphasized the players after his initial playoff victory.
“We can go as far as they all want to play together and go. It's wide open,” Glenn said. “We just have to play together, have a good focus, keep trusting one another, take some of that resilience with us Friday night and into next week.”