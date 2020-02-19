LEXINGTON — Nobody else in District 42 boys' basketball has known an easy time with feisty, last-place Sayre this season, and Scott County knew it wouldn't be treated any differently Monday night in the compact confines of Whitney Memorial Gym.
True to form, the Spartans scored the first six points of the game and put SC on its heels before normalcy was restored in the form of a 77-53 victory, the widest final margin any of Sayre's four local rivals has enjoyed this season
“I can't tell you how many times we've brought really good teams down here and it'll be a tight one,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “They just play hard, and (coach) Rob Goodman does a great job.”
Scott County simply flaunted too much firepower in its fourth consecutive district victory, one that guaranteed the Cards no worse than the second seed in next week's playoffs.
Aaron Leake led the Cardinals with 23 points, while Elias Richardson, benefiting from Sayre's triangle-and-two tactics against Leake and Terrin Hamilton, added 22.
“When they do that, Elias has a field day,” Glenn said. “They guard Terrin and Aaron, so he moves around a little bit, and once he gets hot, he was efficient. I thought he played hard. He's getting down there and contesting shots and battling. Compared to last year, he was solely an offensive player.”
Sayre's physical approach limited Hamilton to only five field goal attempts. He made three, plus six of eight from the free throw line, for a hard-earned 13 points.
“They put the wood to him. There's no doubt about that, but he took it strong enough to get fouled,” Glenn said.
Trey Atkins (17) and Zander Collett (14) led Sayre (15-14), which will face Douglass in a quarterfinal clash at SC on Monday, Feb. 24.
“They shot the ball really well,” Glenn said “We're going to run into teams that do that, and it's good to have to overcome that.”
Collett and Atkins knocked down the first six points of the evening. Collett answered two Leake free throws with a 3-pointer to give the Spartans their largest lead od 9-2 before the Cards found their footing,
Hamilton scored back-to-back buckets, including a three. Richardson's spin move for a 3-point play pulled SC even at the 2:50 mark and started a run of seven straight points.
Leake's tip-in and a 16-footer from Josh Bredwood put SC ahead , while the defense allowed only a 3-pointer by Atkins down the stretch. The Cards led 19-16 after eight roller-coaster minutes.
“They did a good job executing what we were trying to, both sides,” Glenn said. “After that I was proud of how we managed the lead. We didn't hurry. We made a few passes. I was really tickled on that.”
Hoops by Jeremy Hamilton and Leake off a put-back and a steal, respectively, pushed SC's run to 13-3 to open the second stanza.
There was one more SC lull, and it allowed Sayre to pull even at 26 on a Cory Givens free throw with 2:37 to play in the half.
Leake exploded for eight in the final 1:57 to establish a 34-26 cushion. The first six were threes courtesy of Chase Grigsby, who finished with five assists.
“Our triad was there again,” Glenn said of Leake, Richardson and Hamilton, who have combined to average 52 points per game.
SC shot 66/7 percent in the second half and 54.2 percent overall. Richardson went on an eight-point binge early in the half, inflating the lead to double digits.
Bredwood provided eight points, five rebounds and his usual self-sacrificing defense. His two baskets late in the third period made it a comfortable 57-43 margin.
“Josh was efficient as well. He took his nightly charge and they didn't give it to him,” Glenn said. “I hated that for him, because he takes pride in that.
SC went 17-for-20 from the line, including a perfect 6-for-6 night for Leake, to slam the door on any Sayre upset aspirations.